BASEBALL

Benintendi to Chicago

The Chicago White Sox agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract with All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, a person familiar with the situation said Friday. The 28-year-old Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) helped Boston capture a World Series championship in 2018. He won a gold glove with Kansas City in 2021 and was chosen to his first All-Star team last season before the Royals traded him to the New York Yankees on July 27. He hit a career-high .304 in 126 games, though his home run total dropped to five from 17 in 2021. Benintendi batted .254 in 33 games with the Yankees and missed the playoffs because of a broken right wrist. He has a .279 average and 73 home runs over seven seasons with Boston, Kansas City and New York.

Gallo, Twins reach deal

Joey Gallo and the Twins agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday, a deal that gives Minnesota another left-handed hitting outfielder. A two-time All-Star with Texas, Gallo looked lost at the plate last year with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him at the Aug. 2 trade deadline. He hit .160 with 19 home runs and 47 RBI, striking out 163 times in 350 at-bats. Gallo has finished with a batting average under .200 in three consecutive seasons, striking out 455 times in 1,041 at-bats while batting .183 with 67 home runs and 150 RBI.

Red Sox release Hosmer

The Boston Red Sox designated veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment on Friday to make room for right-hander Wyatt Mills, who was acquired from Kansas City for minor league righty Jacob Wallace. Hosmer, 33, batted .268 with 8 home runs and 44 RBI last season, when he was traded to the Red Sox from San Diego. In a 12-year career with the Royals, Padres and Red Sox, Hosmer has batted .277 with 196 home runs and 879 RBI. Mills, 27, was 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA last season with Seattle and Kansas City.

FOOTBALL

Wilson out vs. Arizona

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. He appeared to get briefly knocked unconscious and when his helmet was removed a swelling was clearly visible on his forehead. He was replaced by Brett Rypien, who will make his third career start Sunday.

Lockett suffers broken hand

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett will undergo surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand but the team is optimistic he could return before the end of the regular season. Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that there is no set timeline for Lockett's return but there is hope the standout receiver may only be sidelined for a short time. Lockett was injured late in Seattle's 21-13 loss to San Francisco on Thursday night. The injury appears to have occurred when Lockett was hit hard and fell awkwardly with 3:47 remaining in the game. Lockett has missed only one game in his career due to injury and that came at the end of the 2016 season. Lockett has 78 catches for 964 yards and 8 touchdowns this season.

Broncos WR fined $36K

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been fined more than $36,000 by the NFL for his blowout with an official prior to catching a career-best three touchdown passes against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. A person with knowledge of the penalties confirmed to The Associated Press reports that Jeudy had been levied unsportsmanlike conduct fines of $23,020 for contact with line judge Tripp Sutter, and $13,461 for removing his helmet on the field prior to his confrontation with the official. Jeudy was angry that no flag was thrown on a play late in the second quarter that he felt should have drawn a defensive holding call. He ripped off his helmet and bumped into Sutter while hollering at him before retreating to the sideline. Jeudy wasn't flagged or ejected for his actions. Jeudy went on to catch eight passes for 73 yards and three TDs.

BASKETBALL

Former top pick out

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason. The 6-6 guard averaged 19.9 points and six assists in 12 games this year, making his final appearance on Nov. 9 in a loss at Boston. He voted to the NBA All-Rookie team last season after averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

GOLF

Three tied in Mauritius

Antoine Rozner and Alfredo Garcia-Heredia credited island vibes after they moved into a tie for the lead with Sami Valimaki at the Mauritius Open on Friday. Rozner shot an 8-under 64 to join Garcia-Heredia and Valimaki in a one-stroke lead -- at 10-under 134 overall -- after two rounds at Mont Choisy Le Golf on the Indian Ocean island. "I like the place I think," said Rozner, a 29-year-old Frenchman who was a runner-up to Rasmus Hojgaard after a three-way playoff in 2019, the last time the tournament was held. "Once you're off the course, you're completely disconnected. ... That suits me well. My girlfriend is here. It's a lot of fun for us." Garcia-Heredia, a 40-year-old Spaniard in search of his first European Tour title, made seven birdies and one bogey in his 66.

WINTER SPORTS

Italians first in women's luge

Andrea Votter and Marion Oberhofer of Italy got their second consecutive women's doubles luge win in Park City, Utah, Friday and moved atop the season-long points standings. Germany's Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal were second, while Canada's Caitlin Nash and Natalie Corless placed third. Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney were fourth for the U.S., with fellow Americans Maya Chan and Reannyn Weiler placing fifth. Votter and Oberhofer passed the Austrian team of Selina Egle and Lara Kipp for the points lead. Egle and Kipp were sixth Friday, one spot ahead of American sliders Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby. In the men's doubles race, Germany's Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken rallied to beat Austria's Juri Gatt and Riccardo Schopf.

Hermann wins skeleton race

Tina Hermann of Germany had the fastest time in both heats to win a women's skeleton race in Lake Placid, N.Y., Friday, while Kelly Curtis of the U.S. won a World Cup medal for the first time. Hermann led a 1-2 finish for Germany, which also had Susanne Kreher take the silver. Curtis was eighth after the first heat, but soared up the standings by posting the second-best time in the second heat. Curtis set a career-best finish for the second consecutive race; she was fifth at the World Cup stop in Park City, Utah, two weeks ago. Kendall Wesenberg was seventh for the U.S. women, and Hallie Clarke was 18th.

TRACK & FIELD

Turkish runner banned

Turkish Olympic runner Aras Kaya has been banned for three years after testing positive for EPO at a recent 10-kilometer race, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Friday. The 28-year-old Kenya native admitted using recombinant erythropoietin at the race in Romania in September. Blood doping is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The violation carries a four-year ban but Kaya received a one-year reduction because he "returned a signed admission" on the day he was notified of the test result, the AIU said. His suspension commenced Dec. 4.