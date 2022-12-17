OPINION | Clint Schnekloth: NWA should create affordable and emergency housing

Since it's Christmas, can we talk about shelter? I mean, it's getting cold outside, and we tell ourselves the story this time of year about the infant Jesus with "no crib for a bed."

The Salvation Army is full. The domestic abuse shelters are full. New Beginnings is full. Public housing currently has a four-year waiting list. And one of our largest nonprofits serving the homeless, 7hills Homeless Center, though impactful and needed, doesn't actually even provide housing. There's literally no emergency or long-term shelter in our region for families with children, and no plans in the works anywhere to expand shelter for the unhoused.

I was at a meeting a week ago preparing a cold-weather shelter for our community. The organizers mentioned that 15 degrees as a day's high temperature had been set as the threshold for opening the shelter -- because, frankly, that's what they had the funding for. Make it 32 degrees, for example, and they can't afford to be open the extra number of days for the winter that would represent.

How much, you might ask, would it cost in additional funding to open those extra nights? Answer: $50,000.

That is a pittance. It's less than many people spend on a new vehicle, less than the amount major foundations give out as typical grants for moderately sized programs, and when compared to any municipal budget, it verges on a statistically insignificant amount.

Neither the county nor the city can come up with such small amounts to improve shelter resources for our unhoused neighbors. Neither can the state, our regional governments, or major foundations be bothered to come up with clear and compelling plans that would provide affordable housing for all and emergency housing for those who need it.

But you know what we do have an imagination for, and spend time and resources doing? Drawing up plans for more jails. We can draw up plans to fund a $130 million jail expansion here in Washington County. Benton County is working on similar plans.

Jail is, I guess, a kind of housing, although it's terrifying all our best systemic ideas for free housing are carceral -- as if we only care if someone has shelter if they've been accused of a crime.

Attributed to Martin Luther King Jr., it's often said "budgets are moral documents." That we don't budget enough for housing in our community tells us everything we need to know about our current moral condition. As we prepare to celebrate Christmas, we find ourselves in the position collectively of being like that innkeeper who said to the Holy Family, "Sorry, there's no room here at the inn."

Since Jesus told his disciples repeatedly they could find him in the face of the neighbor, in particular those who are poor, without shelter, without clothes and food and drink, we might recognize again this Christmas, Jesus is here among us and again we have not housed him. That a region as wealthy as ours can't build enough emergency shelter for the unhoused and affordable housing for all proves that as a people we don't care, and we don't want to help.

We need housing for all.

The Rev. Clint Schnekloth is lead pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville. He blogs at www.patheos.com/blogs/clintschnekloth or email him at perichoresis2002@mac.com.