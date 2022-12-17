OPINION | TOOLS & TOYS: Pet Pourri Odor Eliminator Spray; Great Wrap





Pet Pourri Odor Eliminator Spray

What's to love: Guests are coming over and the house smells like wet dog, stinky pet bedding or a previous accident. With this spray from the makers of Poo-Pourri, the company says it will eliminate 99% of odors.

What does it do: The spray is safe to use on rugs, carpets and upholstery and uses "Funk-Lock Technology" to neutralize odor molecules. The scent called Pawsitively Fresh is a clean and natural scent and created from plant-based ingredients. The product is designed to spray in the air or on surfaces but not on pets or in litter boxes. The 16-ounce spray sells for $14.99. For more information and to see the company's other odor eliminating products, visit pourri.com.

Great Wrap

What's to love: A refillable cling wrap dispenser for Nudie Rolls, a compostable stretch wrap made from potato waste.

What does it do: The dispenser is centered with a spool to hold the wrap and let it out smoothly when pulled. For cutting, slide the button across to cut through the cling wrap to the desired length. The dispenser is made from recycled PET bottles. The company says the used wrap can be composted at home in 180 days and doesn't leave any micro plastics behind. Great Wrap dispenser is available in four colors. A starter kit with a dispenser and two Nudie Rolls sells for $39. Visit greatwrap.co for more information.



