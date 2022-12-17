Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 17, 1922

MENA -- Strawberries in Mena were the indirect cause of a romance which brought about a wedding in Oklahoma City, according to information received by Mena friends of the bride. The newlyweds are John Roberts, a grocer at Oklahoma City, and Mrs. Bedford Reeves-Forrest of Mena, their marriage taking place December 9. Last spring the bride, a young widow, was employed in the harvest of the strawberry crop in this section. Into a box of the finest berries, she slipped a note bearing her name and address, with a request that the finder write her. The note was found by Roberts, whose correspondence started with Mrs. Reeves-Forrest, resulted in her consenting to go to the Oklahoma capital as the bride of the grocer.

50 years ago

Dec. 17, 1972

• A pair of rare Nicobar pigeons has been donated to the Little Rock Zoo by Dr. John A. Teeter. The birds, on display at the zoo's exotic bird house, are native to the Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal. They cost $150 a pair, and Zoo Director Raymond Squires said Dr. Teeter had been soliciting pet dealers for months trying to obtain the pigeons to give to the zoo. Squires said "They look like anything but pigeons." ... He said there were only a few such pigeons in this country.

25 years ago

Dec. 17, 1997

• Scott Street, one-way since World War II, became a two-way street Tuesday afternoon. But at evening rush hour, cars couldn't go either way. City workers painted the double-yellow lines and put up signs, but rush-hour drivers accustomed to one-way traffic proceeded north up the now-southbound lane before realizing the change. As of Tuesday afternoon, Scott traffic flow is both ways from Markham Street to Capitol Avenue. ... Bill Henry, the city's traffic engineering manager, said Scott's lanes were changed about two weeks before the bridge to give motorists a chance to get used to the new traffic flow. ... But on the first day of the change, the traffic hardly flowed at all for a couple of hours. At 5 p.m. Tuesday, cars headed north on Scott crossed Capitol through a traffic light and kept going north in the new southbound lane. ... Drivers complained that the city hadn't sufficiently notified the public about the plan to open a southbound lane.

10 years ago

Dec. 17, 2012

• Little Rock police plan to add high-definition "crime monitoring cameras" to their growing arsenal of high-technology policing tools next year. Police already use surveillance cameras in the pedestrian-dense River Market District, but with a stronger budget made possible by a sales-tax increase, the department is moving forward with equipment and technology upgrades officials say are long overdue. After a year of research, the Little Rock Police Department is seeking bids on the purchase of 50 cameras, at a cost of about $10,000 per camera, that will be deployed at several to-be-determined locations in 2013, department spokesman Sgt. Cassandra Davis said.