Petland files response to Fayetteville’s motion for summary judgment in lawsuit over retail sale of pets

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville's ordinance banning retail pet sales runs afoul of state law and a judge should not side with the city in a pet store owner's lawsuit challenging it, according to a filing by the store in the suit.

Attorney George Rozzell, representing Samantha Boyle and her Boyle Ventures, LLC, which owns Petland stores in Rogers and Fayetteville, submitted the filing Dec. 8 in Benton County Circuit Court. The filing was a response to a Nov. 14 motion for summary judgment filed by Fayetteville City Attorney Kit Williams asking the judge to dismiss the case.

Petland sued the city in August over its ordinance banning retail sale of pets. The City Council approved the ordinance 8-0 in July; at the time, Petland was weeks away from opening its Fayetteville store southeast of Joyce Boulevard and Mall Avenue. Boyle, who lives in Rogers, asked that the case be heard in Benton County.

Rozzell's filing includes an 87-page packet of exhibits that includes an affidavit from Boyle and depositions of Fayetteville Animal Services Director Justine Lentz, Mayor Lioneld Jordan and City Council members Sonia Harvey, Mike Wiederkehr, Sarah Bunch and Holly Hertzberg.

The city's ordinance prohibits the sale of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens in retail stores unless from or in cooperation with the city's animal shelter or another shelter or nonprofit organization approved by the city's animal services division.

An emergency clause that would have had the ban take immediate effect failed 4-4. Hertzberg, Bunch, Harvey and D'Andre Jones voted in favor. Wiederkehr, Mark Kinion, Sloan Scroggin and Teresa Turk voted against.

Benton County Circuit Judge Doug Schrantz signed a temporary restraining order in August prohibiting the city from enacting the ordinance. The city agreed to waive a hearing on the temporary restraining order and instead filed the motion for summary judgment.

Fayetteville targeted Petland specifically with its ordinance, Rozzell says in the response. Additionally, the ordinance violates two state laws: the Working Animal Protection Act and the Arkansas Retail Pet Store Consumer Protection Act, also known as the Pet Store Act, he says.

The council members and Jordan said in court documents they were unaware of state laws that the ordinance may contradict.

The Pet Store Act requires strict record-keeping and consumer guarantees, therefore animals sold at Petland come with more information and consumer protections than those the ordinance would require come from an animal shelter or nonprofit organization, Rozzell says.

Lentz in her deposition said the city's shelter does not keep many of the records for animals that the Pet Store Act requires. It would be impossible for a store to both follow the ordinance and state law, Rozzell says.

The Working Animal Protection Act prohibits cities from passing regulations that ban, effectively ban or place an undue burden on animal enterprises, Rozzell says. Boyle Ventures operates a retail store that sells animals to the public and is clearly an animal enterprise, he says.

Petland gets its animals from U.S. Department of Agriculture regulated breeders, brokers and hobby breeders, according to Boyle's signed affidavit.

Much of the discussion during the July 19 council meeting centered on high-volume breeding facilities commonly known as puppy mills.

Lentz said at the time puppies sold in retail outlets often come from such facilities. Those facilities put animals in deplorable conditions, and the retail sale of the animals helps increase demand, she said. The council heard from a number of animal-welfare advocates who described the negative ramifications of mass breeding on pet health and behavior, which endangers the animals as well as their owners.

Rozzell says much of the information the council heard or received leading up to the vote came from unsworn and unsupported statements of lobbyists.

Rozzell in depositions with the council members asks why certain email or Facebook communications about the ordinance were not included in his requests under the Freedom of Information Act. The council members say they either overlooked the communications, were unaware of them or that some communications were sent to all council members through the City Clerk's Office.

Harvey cited the Fifth Amendment under the advisement of Williams after Rozzell said not complying with the Freedom of Information Act is a misdemeanor offense.





On the web

Read the documents Petland filed in response to Fayetteville’s motion for summary judgment in the lawsuit over the city’s ban on retail sale of pets:

nwaonline.com/121722petland/

nwaonline.com/121722petlandbrief/

nwaonline.com/121722petlandresponse/



