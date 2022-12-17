Pittman discusses comings, goings

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman sounds like he has a defensive coordinator hire in his sights, or at least has the candidates whittled down to just a few.

But the reveal might be a while in the making.

"The defensive coordinator hire, we're closing in on that," Pittman said Friday during a 26-minute news conference jam-packed with nuggets regarding the roster, coaching moves and practice plans for the Razorbacks (6-6) for their Dec. 28 Liberty Bowl game against Kansas (6-6).

"I don't know what I'm going to do as far as announcing that," he said. "I think I'm weighing our program and possibilities of hurting our recruiting versus hurting some other university's recruiting. It is so close to signing day."

Meanwhile, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported on Friday that Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, a former South Carolina safety, has emerged as a strong candidate for the Hogs' defensive coordinator post.

Hampton is in his second season as defensive coordinator for Tulane Coach Willie Fritz, who was Pittman's teammate for two seasons at Pittsburg (Kan.) State. The Green Wave rank 33rd nationally in total defense, tied for 25th in scoring defense and 38th in third-down conversion defense.

A fast riser, Hampton was a graduate assistant at Arkansas State University in 2008 and safeties coach at the University of Central Arkansas (2011) before moving on to McNeese State, Tulane, Duke and then back to the Green Wave.

Tulane, the American Athletic Conference champion after thumping Central Florida 45-28 in the league title game, plays Southern California in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.

In the Razorbacks' latest roster news, safety Jalen Catalon entered the transfer portal, not long after Pittman said the preseason All-American was leaning that way as a chance for a fresh start.





Catalon has undergone shoulder surgeries each of the past two years. He needed reconstructive shoulder surgery after suffering an injury in the season opener.

Catalon's high school teammate, defensive tackle Taurean Carter, will not play in the bowl game, Pittman said, adding it's the best decision to help him rehab from knee surgery and be in top shape for 2023.

True freshman tight end Ty Washington, who had previously played in four games, will benefit from an NCAA ruling from Thursday which will allow freshmen to compete in a postseason game as their fifth game and still retain their redshirt.

Washington was going through drills Friday with new position coach Morgan Turner during the media viewing portion of the Hogs' practice inside Walker Pavilion.

Pittman is looking to replace defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who took the head coaching job at UNLV on Dec. 6.

Linebackers coach Michael Scherer, an Odom protege and now the longest-tenured defensive coach on the staff at two years, will call the Arkansas defense in the Liberty Bowl.

Pittman said there was strong collaboration between Odom, Scherer, defensive line coach Deke Adams and cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman during games that should help in Memphis.

"I had talked to Barry about it, to be perfectly honest with you," Pittman said. "And they're kind of doing it by committee, because we have Deke, who has done it, and you have Bowman.

"But talking to Barry, he just felt like -- and I asked him because that's kind of how I felt -- that Mike would be the guy to call the game and organize it. They're all in there working together and all that. Mike will just happen to be calling the plays they've all decided."

Scherer, 29, who was a Missouri linebacker while Odom was on staff as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach and then head coach, is thought to be a candidate to follow Odom to UNLV.

"Barry has not spoken with me about it," Pittman said. "And as of today, Mike hasn't talked to Barry about it. Certainly we want guys to do what's best for them and all that, but it's just like I've told the recruits: Mike Scherer has a job here as long as he wants one and I think he likes it here."

The Razorbacks were back at practice in shells Friday and will work again today. Pittman said the game plan for Kansas will start being implemented Monday. He also said he expects the team to get in 10 bowl practices before the bowl game.

Turner, who visited tight end commitments Shamar Easter, Jaden Hamm and Luke Hasz on Thursday with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, was a no-brainer kind of hire, Pittman suggested.

"Once I saw his resume and Stanford and what he had done out there, I wanted to hire him," Pittman said. "It'd be hard-pressed to me to have a tight end coach that's had more success with tight ends than him. I just really liked him."

Pittman said he expected many of the seniors who have bonus seasons available to return in 2023. Among that group are defensive linemen Zach Williams, Terry Hampton and Isaiah Nichols, defensive backs Simeon Blair and Trent Gordon, tight end Nathan Bax and offensive lineman Luke Jones.

Pittman also said he thought most of that group would be in position to come back other than Jones, who is expected to play in the bowl then move ahead with his career.

At Friday's practice, defensive lineman Eric Gregory was working on the side with Carter and other injured players after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his knee. His status for the bowl game is questionable.