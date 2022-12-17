Police officers escort fallen comrade home





A long line of city, state and county police made their way from Little Rock to Stuttgart Friday morning in honor of Stuttgart Police Department Sgt. Donald "Scooby" Scoby, a 4-year member of the department who was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday night.

Scoby's body had been taken to the state Crime Laboratory on Thursday after he was shot to death trying to arrest a suspect. The person police say was responsible, Jacob Cole Barnes, 31, of Mountain Home, was killed later in a shootout with state police near a house just south of Stuttgart.

To escort Scoby's body home, about 50 law enforcement officers came together throughout the state and traveled 60 miles to Turpin Funeral Home in Stuttgart. Officers paid their respects as his body was removed from the hearse.

Along the way, flags could be seen at half-staff. Blue lights from the vehicles seemed especially bright on the cloudy day, and a somber feeling hung over those who were mourning the loss of their friend, co-worker, loved one and fallen hero.

With the final salute, tears flowed from many. Scoby's mother, Paulette Richenback, was comforted by loved ones as she looked on. Scoby's wife of 16 years, Amanda Scoby, was overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support, saying she needed the heartfelt moment as her children stood by her side--their son wearing Scoby's patrol jacket and police hat.

Amanda Scoby said she was appreciative of the community's support as tears welled up in her eyes. The family was embraced by law enforcement officials and family as they made their departure.

Stuttgart Police Chief David Parker said Scoby's loss was indescribable for the Police Department.

"The Stuttgart Police Department and I do not have the words to describe our pain and loss," he said. "The loss of Sgt. Scoby has left a void in the department and in our hearts, which will not be repaired soon-- if ever."





Before Scoby's tenure with the Stuttgart Police Department, Scoby worked with the Stuttgart Fire Department. He was also an Army veteran, having served in the Iraq War, and he served in a peacekeeping mission in Bosnia.

"Scoby served Stuttgart in other ways such as a former member of the Fire Department. He served our nation in the United States Army," said Parker. "You may have noticed the word 'served' being repeated; he served, protected, and loved this country and Stuttgart, Arkansas."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Gov.-elect Sara Sanders both offered their prayers and condolences on social media.

"Sgt Scoby will be remembered for his courage and dedication to serve and protect his community. We are forever indebted to Sgt. Scoby and all the men and women who selfishly put their lives on the line to protect all Arkansans," said Hutchinson. "Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, the family of the injured Stuttgart police officer, and the Stuttgart Police Department during this difficult time."

U.S. Sen. John Boozman said he was heartbroken to learn of the loss.

"He nobly, valiantly sacrificed his life enforcing the law and protecting his community," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, colleagues and the people of Stuttgart."

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton also offered his sympathies to the family on social media stating Scoby died serving the community he loved and swore to protect.

"There is no more noble end to life on this earth," Cotton said. "We will not forget his service and bravery."

A GoFundMe account, located at https://gofund.me/c65801f3, was established to assist the family.

Funeral services for Scoby will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart.

"Being law enforcement officers, we understand the dangers and risks of doing our jobs; however, many times we forget the feelings or fears our families endure every day as we leave for work," said Parker. "Law enforcement officers are similar to other first responders because we don't have co-workers, we have family members. Sgt. Scoby was a member of our family, and he will never be forgotten."

Amanda Scoby, wife of slain Stuttgart police officer Sgt. Donald Scoby, views her husband's body through the window of a hearse on Friday after fellow police officers escorted him home. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)



Stuttgart Police Officers embrace one another on Friday as they mourn the loss of Sgt. Donald Scoby. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)











