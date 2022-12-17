PREP BASKETBALL: Woolard scores 29 as Gravette holds off Shiloh Christian

GRAVETTE -- Guard Gunnar Woolard scored 29 points and hit five three-pointers as Gravette held off Shiloh Christian 48-46 in the 4A-1 Conference opener for both teams Friday night.

Woolard netted 19 of the Lions' 23 second-half points, helping them improve to 11-3 overall.

"He's a really good player," Gravette Coach Matt Busch said. "As a sophomore, he averaged 12. As a junior now, he's really coming into his own and making a name for himself and making his team better."

Will Betz added 13 points, and sophomore Kais Patton was a force on the boards.

"Unofficially, we had him with 16 [rebounds]," Busch said of Patton. "That's big. He's just a really athletic kid."

Down 48-43, the Saints' Duke Bowman sank a three-pointer with three seconds left. But Shiloh (1-8) was out of timeouts and couldn't stop the clock.

Bodie Neal scored 17 for the Saints.

"The kid plays as hard as anybody I've ever had," Saints Coach Chuck Davis said. "He's the toughest defender. He's going to do everything he can to will us to win."

Shiloh jumped ahead 8-0 as the Lions went scoreless for the first 5:13 of the game. The Saints were up 12-8 after one.

But Woolard and Betz combined for 13 second-quarter points to give Gravette a 25-19 halftime edge.

Woolard scored all 10 Lions points in the third, including a deep 3, for a 35-31 lead entering the final quarter.

Girls

Gravette 30, Shiloh Christian 29

Brynn Romine made a free throw with 4.0 seconds left to lift the Lady Lions.

The Lady Saints, who trailed 21-10 at halftime, rallied to tie it at 29-29 on Eden Graves' two free throws with 1:35 remaining.

Keeley Elsea led Gravette with nine points, seven in the first quarter.

Graves sparked Shiloh with eight points.

The Lady Lions held the Lady Saints scoreless for the first 4:55 of the second quarter.