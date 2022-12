PREP ROUNDUP: Rogers rallies to defeat Harrison in OT; Springdale boys cruise to win

Prep Basketball

Girls

Rogers 57, Harrison 51 (OT)

Aubrey Treadwell poured in a game-high 28 points and got a steal and basket to force overtime, then the Lady Mounties took control to pick up the road win Thursday.

Rogers (5-5) scored on each of the first two possessions of overtime and made free throws to go on to the win. Rogers has now won four in a row.

Kiara Owens added 12 for the Lady Mounties. Rogers was also strong from the free-throw line, hitting 17 of 23.

Claire Cecil and Brooklyn Mitchell each had 14 points for Harrison (4-6), while Clare Barger added 12.

Boys

Springdale 56, Nevada, Mo. 26

The Bulldogs claimed a 30-point win by dominating the final three quarters.

Isaiah Sealy led a balanced scoring attack for Springdale (7-2) with 15 points. Courtland Muldrew and Aiden Gazaway scored 8 points each for the RedDogs.

Prep Wrestling

Boys

Springdale Har-Ber 36, Rogers 34

106: Double forfeit.

113: Double forfeit.

120: Korbin Rogers, Har-Ber, won by forfeit.

126: Aiden Copeland, Har-Ber, def. Landon Mayes, Rog., by fall, 4:36.

132: Isaac Chapracki, Rog., def. Immanuel Samuel, Har-Ber, by major decision, 10-1.

138: Keith Samuel, Har-Ber., def. Darrell Ramirez, Rog., 7-2.

144: Talen Braswell, Har-Ber, def. Sabastian Cardenas, Rog., 2-1.

150: Lane Parrish, Har-Ber, def. Pouria Rahmani, Rog., by fall, 3:09.

157: Brenna Palfreeman, Har-Ber, def. Cooper Tillman, Rog., by fall, 4:40.

165: Marcus Mounce, Rog., def. Byron Figeroas, Har-Ber, 9-2.

175: Wesley Cunningham, Rog., def. Duncan Center, Har-Ber, 3-2.

190: Raphael Orellana, Har-Ber, def. Davis Barrett, Rog., by fall, 5:08.

215: Joseph Campos, Rog., def. Lehi Tominiko, Har-Ber, by fall, 2:45.

285: Connor Simmermon, Rog., def. Jeran Land, Har-Ber, by fall, 3:23.

Bentonville 48, Sallisaw, Okla. 33

106: Morgan Duke, Sal., def. Aiden Rios, Bent., by fall.

113: Aidanb Rother, Bent., def. won by forfeit.

120: Xander Graves, Bent., def. Sean Laudan, Sal., by fall.

126: Henry Murphy, Bent., def. Austin Murphy, Sal., by fall.

132: Zander Payne, Bent., def. Mason Duke, Sal., by fall.

138: Cohen Daniel, Bent., def. Ashton Foster, Sal., by fall.

144: Aiden Ruiz, Sal., def. Kyl Bahl, Bent., 8-2.

150: Benjamin Smith Bent., def. Aeron File, Sal., by fall.

157: Cory Vasquez, Bent., def. Austin File, Sal., by fall.

165: Kiowa Coffman, Sal., def. Jack Sitton, Bent. by fall.

175: Bodie Adams, Sal., def. Salvador Mercado, Bent., by fall.

190: Neil Williams, Bent., def. Caden Pollard, Sal., by fall.

215: Noah Flores, Bent., def. Caden Pollard, Sal., by fall.

285: Caden Cowan, Sal., def. Julio Pastor, Bent., by fall.

Girls

Rogers 45, Springdale Har-Ber 39

100: Alexia Smith, Rog., def. Piper Jones, Har-Ber, by fall (0.22).

105: Jaiden Reznicek, Rog. won by forfeit.

110: Nadia Le, Rog. won by forfeit.

115: Skyla Williams, Har-Ber, def. Kaleigh Smith, Rog., 7-2.

120: Diamante Garcia, Har-Ber, won by forfeit.

125: Abi Kelly, Har-Ber, def. Shilo Simmerm,on, Rog., by fall (0:21).

130: Keionna Jarrett, Rog., def. Capella LaJaun, Har-Ber, by fall (1:34).

135: Molly Mounce, Rog., def. Cailey Pittman, Har-Ber, by fall (0:46).

140: Anna Dux, Rog., def. Ivannah Debrum, Har-Ber, by fall (1:14).

145: Kinalisa Lokot, Har-Ber, def. Linlee Asbill, Rog., 9-3.

155: Callie Parrish, Har-Ber, won by forfeit.

170: Alexa Wolf, Rog., def. Archer Jones, Har-Ber, 2-1.

190: Alissa Castro, Har-Ber, def. Shelsea Morales, Rog., by fall (3:54).

235: Heidi Benefield, Rog., def. Niko Ruataake, Har-Ber, by fall (1:09).

