Pretty Birdie has easy win over Poinsettia Stakes field

HOT SPRINGS — Everything worked out from the start for the winner.

The connections for Marylou Whitney Stable’s Pretty Birdie had a pretty good idea that multiple entries would contest the pace through the backstretch of the $150,000 5 1/2-furlong Poinsettia Stakes for fillies and mares 3 years old and up at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Saturday.

However, Pretty Birdie broke first from the gate, never appeared stressed, and made her 2-length win in 1:03.46 look easy.

“We broke on top, and I said, ‘Wow, what else can I ask for,’” said Little Birdie’s jockey David Cabrera.

William Sparks' Sarah Harper finished second, 3 1/4 lengths in front of the 5-2 favorite Carribean Caper. I’m the Boss of Me finished fourth, 5 1/2 lengths behind the winner.

“When [Oaklawn racing secretary] Pat Pope put up this race, it looked perfect, and everything worked out,” Casse said.

Pretty Birdie led I’m the Boss of Me by 1 length through the opening quarter-mile in 22.34.

At the half, led by Pretty Birdie in 45.81, she was trailed by I’m the Boss of Me, Ari Oakley, and Sarah Harper.

Sarah Harper’s rider Rafael Bejarano said he hoped I’m the Boss of Me had put more pressure on the leader.

“I thought there would be a lot of speed in the race,” Bejarano said. “[Pretty Birdie] got an easy lead, and [I’m the Boss of Me], he was trying to put some pressure on her. I thought I was in the perfect spot, but the pace was a little slow for this type of race, and that’s why [Pretty Birdie] took off. When I tried to catch him, it was a little too late.”

As the field turned for home, Pretty Birdie led by 2 1/2 out-of-reach lengths. Carribean Caper had moved to third, 5 lengths behind the eventual winner. I’m the Boss of Me remained in fourth but had faded to 5 1/2 lengths off the lead.

“We thought this race was very contentious,” said Sarah Harper’s trainer, Ron Moquett. “It could be won by one of five [entries]. I’m very happy with the effort she put out, and she ran a very good race.”

Carribean Caper won the first five races of her career early in 2021, but a series of minor injuries and illnesses kept her away from competitive efforts for nearly 11 months.

Since her return early this fall, she has finished fourth, fourth, and third in consecutive stakes starts.

“I love riding her,” said jockey Colby Hernandez, who has ridden each of Carribean Caper’s starts for trainer Al Stall. “She ran a good race, but it might have been a little too short for her. They just didn’t come back to her, but she tried hard.”