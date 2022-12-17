Public menorah lighting to be held in west Little Rock on Sunday

Arkansans will mark the beginning of Hanukkah on Sunday evening by gathering for a public menorah lighting in west Little Rock.

It's the 31st year for the annual community celebration, which is sponsored by Lubavitch of Arkansas, and traditionally features latkes (fried potato pancakes), doughnuts and gelt (coins or foil-wrapped pieces of coin-shaped chocolate.)

In an email, Rabbi Pinchus Ciment, director of Lubavitch of Arkansas, said Hanukkah "Represents a successful battle against religious oppression during the miraculous victory of the Jews against the Greek/Syrians in the Maccabean war of 165 B.C."

The public menorah in Little Rock "serves as a symbol of Arkansas' dedication to preserve and encourage the right and liberty of all its citizens to worship G-d freely, openly, and with pride," he added.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be attending the event for the eighth straight year, Ciment said.

Hanukkah officially begins at sundown on Sunday and ends eight days later, on the evening of Dec. 26.

Rather than matches, the public menorah is lit with a handheld blowtorch. Hurricane lamps help to shield the flame from the elements so that they are not extinguished by wind or rain, he noted.

Ciment called the public menorah lighting "a great festive time" and an opportunity for people to come together.

"You should never feel alone, especially during this time of the year when we have the ability to celebrate with such great warmth and joy," he said.

The Little Rock affiliate of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement (which has its roots in the Hasidic movement within Judaism in the 18th century) was established in 1992, and the public menorah lightings began in Arkansas that same year.

Public menorah lightings were encouraged by the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, the seventh leader of the movement, as a way to share the message of Hanukkah with everyone.

The first such public menorah celebration was held in Philadelphia and expanded to Washington when Jimmy Carter was president, Ciment said.

Today, "it's done in countries all over the world," he said.

In Arkansas, Hutchinson's support has been consistent, Ciment noted.

"We're very grateful for him sharing the ideas and the holiday's messages throughout the state with his presence," he added.

If you go: The public menorah lighting marking the beginning of Hanukkah will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Chenal Parkway and Bowman Road in west Little Rock.