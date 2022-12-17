Pulaski County justice’s lawsuit against school over mask policy is dismissed

A lawsuit filed against Pulaski Academy by a physics teacher who was fired for refusing to wear a mask during the covid-19 pandemic has been dismissed by a Pulaski County circuit judge who said the decision was not punitive but rather a measure to safeguard the health of students and co-workers at the school.

Doug Reed, who is also a justice of the peace for Pulaski County, was fired Jan. 3 and escorted from the school where he had taught for nearly three decades over his refusal to wear a mask, telling the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on the day of his firing that his refusal to wear a mask was a "conscience-based decision that I felt God impressed on me."

Eight months later, Reed sued the school, alleging that his firing was a violation of his rights under the Arkansas Civil Rights Act and the Arkansas Constitution, and asked that the court find the school's actions illegal and issue a permanent injunction to prohibit the school from firing employees for refusal to wear a mask.

Reed said he abided by the mask rule until he could no longer morally tolerate it, but the school refused his request for a religious exemption because the institution claimed that sending him home to be quarantined each time he was exposed to the virus would be too much effort. Reed is now teaching at Abundant Life Christian Academy in Sherwood.

In his lawsuit, Reed asked the court to recognize that he's been discriminated against, to bar the school from ever requiring masks again and to force the 51-year-old institution to pay his litigation costs.

Masking has been recognized by health authorities as an effective measure to combat the spread of the covid virus, but imposing mask mandates has been contentious. Reed's suit describes masking as a "workplace hazard by impeding the ability of the plaintiff to breathe while doing his job."

In his order Thursday granting a motion by Pulaski Academy to dismiss the lawsuit, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright said an accommodation for Reed would have presented an undue hardship for the school considering the number of people present in an educational setting, and that Reed had failed to establish that his religious reservations against wearing a mask were rooted in doctrine.

"The plaintiff alleges that he spoke directly to his higher power, and that he was personally told not to wear a mask," Wright wrote in the order. "He has not alleged this discussion was part of the liturgy of the church where he is a pastor."

Wright wrote that Reed had not made his claim of a deeply held religious belief based on any "central [tenet] of the religion he practices," and had failed to establish that "his discussions with his maker involve anyone else but himself."

Because of that, Wright said, no conflict exists in which the law would intrude on "widely accepted [tenets] of various religions' stated dogma."

In February, Reed, a justice of the peace since 2008, sued County Judge Barry Hyde and the county after Reed was barred from attending a Quorum Court meeting because of Hyde's masking requirement. The suit was dismissed in May because Hyde rescinded the policy about a month after the suit was filed.

In both suits, Reed was represented by Conway attorney Chris Corbitt, a former candidate for state representative who has drawn public attention with several lawsuits challenging prohibitions on the open carry of firearms.

Information for this article was contributed by John Lynch of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.