Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

• Bethel AME Church, 815 W. 16th St., presents "Christmas with the Art Porter Singers" at 5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 374-2891.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

• Eckankar will hold its "Experience the Sound of Soul" event at 11 a.m. Sunday at the DoubleTree by Hilton, seventh floor DeGray Room, 4813 Central Ave., in Hot Springs. Eckankar-Arkansas.org. (877) 401-0016.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth Street, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, with the service available on YouTube and Facebook. Links are available at firstlutheranlr.com. Christmas Eve candelight service is at 11 p.m. Dec. 24, with a Christmas Day service the following morning at 10:30 a.m. (501) 372-1023.

• First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., holds services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., has services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays which are also livestreamed at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

• Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays. gracelutheranlr.org. (501) 663-3631.

• North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreamed worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with links at nlrfumc.org.

• Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreaming services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. bit.ly/37S7AGY (501) 753-1109.

• Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road, holds services at 10 a.m. Sundays. (501) 868-4225.

• Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4724 Hillcrest Ave., will hold a special in-person Christmas season worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, featuring carols and a special trumpet solo by choir master Stephen Cross, with a potluck following. Sunday services can also be viewed on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709. (501) 663-8149 or phcc-lr.org.

• Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person services Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., which are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. A service also airs at 10:30 a.m. on KATV. phumc.com/worship or (501) 664-3600.

• Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays. They are livestreamed and a recording of the service is available throughout the week at phpreslr.com. A Christmas Eve candlelight communion service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24. A joint Christmas Day service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25 at Westover Hills Presbyterian Church. (501) 663-8361.

• St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, holds services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Two Christmas Eve services will be held at 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Dec. 24, featuring traditional carols, candlelight, communion and childcare. stlukeepiscopal.org.

• St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. At 4:30 p.m. this Sunday, people are invited to create Christingles, featuring oranges, ribbons and candles. A service at 5 p.m. includes handbells, choristers, a choir and carols, and is followed by pizza and other snacks. A Longest Night Healing Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and includes prayers of lamentation, healing and hope. Christmas Eve services are at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 featuring a pageant and at 10 p.m. with a choral prelude, with a Christmas Day service the next morning at 10:30. (501) 225-4203.

• St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays, livestream via interactive Zoom. For Zoom link, visit stmichaels-church.com. (501) 224-1442.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Sundays, has 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional worship in the sanctuary; 9 a.m. Morning Prayers in the Prayer Garden and 9:45 a.m. Sunday School. (501) 227-0000 .

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., has a spoken service at 8 a.m., a Choral Eucharist service at 10:30, and typically a Choral Evensong at 4 p.m. Sundays. More information at trinitylittlerock.org.

• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. (501) 868-5848.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., holds in-person and livestreamed services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3bG9CJq. (501) 666-2813.

• Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, meets at 11 a.m. Sundays. On Sunday, Jay McDaniel, retired Willis Holmes Professor of Religious Studies at Hendrix College, will speak about "The Four Hopes of Process Theology: Whole Person, Whole Communities, Whole Planet & Holistic Thinking." At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24, there will be a Christmas Eve service and at 11 a.m. Dec. 25, people will gather for Wassail and fellowship. (501) 225-1503.

• Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Kavanaugh Blvd., holds services at 10:25 a.m. on Sundays. More information at westoverhills.org.

