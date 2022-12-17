Reporters stumped over Twitter cutoff

Elon Musk's abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter widens a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences.

Reporters with The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other news agencies saw their accounts go dark Thursday.

Many advertisers abandoned Twitter over content moderation questions after Musk acquired it in October, and he now risks a rupture with media organizations, which are among the most active on the platform.

The company has not explained why the accounts were taken down. But Musk took to Twitter Thursday night to accuse journalists of sharing private information about his whereabouts, which he described as "basically assassination coordinates." He provided no evidence for that claim.

Business Insider's Linette Lopez told The Associated Press that she was given no explanation for her suspension.

Shortly before being suspended, she said she had posted court-related documents to Twitter that included a 2018 Musk email address. That address is not current, Lopez said, because "he changes his email every few weeks."

On Tuesday, she posted a 2019 story about Tesla troubles, commenting, "Now, just like then, most of elonmusk's wounds are self inflicted."

The same day, she cited reports that Musk was reneging on severance for laid-off Twitter employees, threatening workers who talk to the press and refusing to make rent payments.

Alarm over the suspensions extended beyond media circles to the United Nations, which was reconsidering its involvement in Twitter.

The move sets "a dangerous precedent at a time when journalists all over the world are facing censorship, physical threats and even worse," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The reporters' suspensions followed Musk's decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data. That also led Twitter to change its rules for all users to prohibit the sharing of another person's current location without their consent.

Several of the reporters suspended Thursday night had been writing about the new policy and Musk's rationale for imposing it, which involved his allegations about a stalking incident he said affected his family Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The official Twitter account for Mastodon, an alternative social network where many Twitter users are fleeing, was also banned. Twitter also began preventing users from posting links to Mastodon accounts, in some cases flagging them as potential malware.

Explaining the reporter bans, Musk tweeted, "Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not."

"Doxxing" refers to disclosing someone's identity, address, phone number or other personal details that violate their privacy and could bring harm.

The Washington Post's executive editor, Sally Buzbee, said technology reporter Drew Harwell "was banished without warning, process or explanation" following the publication of accurate reporting about Musk.

CNN said in a statement "the impulsive and unjustified suspension of a number of reporters, including CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, is concerning but not surprising."

The suspensions come as Musk makes major changes to content moderation on Twitter. He has tried, through the release of selected company documents dubbed "The Twitter Files," to claim the platform suppressed right-wing voices under its previous leaders.

He has promised to let free speech reign and has reinstated high-profile accounts that previously broke Twitter's rules against hateful conduct or harmful misinformation. He has also said he would suppress negativity and hate by depriving some accounts of "freedom of reach."

If the suspensions lead to the exodus of media organizations that are highly active on Twitter, the platform would be changed at the fundamental level, said Lou Paskalis, former Bank of America head of global media.

"We all know news breaks on Twitter ... and to now go after journalists really saws at the main foundational tent pole of Twitter," Paskalis said. "Driving journalists off Twitter is the biggest self-inflicted wound I can think of."

Information for this article was contributed by Kelvin Chan, Frank Jordans, Frank Bajak, Hillel Italie and Edith Lederer of The Associated Press.

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2022 suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, among them reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

