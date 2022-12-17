Seasonal reflections

The Christmas holidays of the Western world have been molded to serve as all-encompassing season of generic good will, festooned in winter garland.

Which is all well and good. After all, we're talking several holidays here. Thanksgiving, now officially incorporated into the fold, joins Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and for those drier wits perhaps even Festivus. (First, the airing of grievances!) All of it is a glorious outer shell covering the tasty nougat within, Christmas itself. (Everybody can get on board with the idea of opening presents on Christmas morning.)

As a holiday season, Christmas has many moving parts. Look at its varied and sundry symbols: The baby Jesus in the manger, presents under the tree, outdoor lights, Hanukkah candles, that new flannel from Old Navy.

And we haven't even gotten to its secular ambassador, the guy in the red suit: Santa Claus/Kris Kringle/Saint Nick/Father Christmas. The Kringle back story always was easy enough to reconcile, and as for Father Christmas, well, that's just the English being English. But what of this Saint Nick?

Saint Nicholas was an actual person, a third-century Eastern Orthodox bishop from southern Turkey who gave his considerable family fortune to the poor when he answered the divine call. He's famous for slapping a heretic at the Council of Nicaea and--the Santa angle starting to come into focus now--for his renowned generosity. His personal gifts of gold bought many children out of pending slavery, the Internet reveals.

Following his death in the year 343, he became one of the church's most popular saints.

Dwight Longenecker in The Imaginative Conservative writes that "St. Nicholas traveled well because, among other things, he was the patron saint of seafarers. Therefore, the first Europeans to arrive in the New World traveled with St. Nicholas as their patron."

(Fun fact: The settlement we now know as Jacksonville, Fla., was originally called St. Nicholas Ferry by Spanish explorers.)

Northern Europeans, mainly the Dutch, celebrated "a man on horseback dressed as an Eastern bishop in red vestments and flowing white beard processing through the streets," Mr. Longenecker shares.

And as history buffs know, the Dutch got around. St. Nicholas Day caught on, and the modern depiction of St. Nick/Santa Claus began to take shape in 1809. In his "Knickerbocker's History of New York," Washington Irving depicted St. Nicholas as a jovial and mischievous Dutchman with a clay pipe dropping down chimneys and leaving gifts for kids in their stockings. (New York was first known as New Amsterdam.)

Soon enough, "Sante Claus" was introduced and the gift-bearing saint from the North equipped with his sleigh and reindeer. The 1821 poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas," otherwise known as "The Night Before Christmas," sealed the deal. Santa and Christmas were now locked, arm in arm, for better or worse.

Despite his saintly origin, Santa Claus is the secular ambassador of the seasons within in a season. But St. Nick's generosity aside, the reason we celebrate Dec. 25 specifically still drives the seasonal goodwill that envelops our encounters, interactions and reunions. For a month or so anyway.

A century and a half after Clement Clarke Moore's poem fused St. Nick with Christmas, the exasperated protagonist in "A Charlie Brown Christmas" rhetorically asks about the meaning of the holiday. His best two-legged friend (and the fulcrum on which the Peanuts world rests) responds by reciting from the Gospel of Luke:

"And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, 'Fear not, for behold, I bring unto you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.

"For unto you is born this day in the City of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.' And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host, praising God, and saying, 'Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.'"

The Christmas season is many things to many different people and cultures. And that's OK. But Linus reminded us all about the golden nougat at the core.