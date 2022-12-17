Trainer, owner get strong bond early

HOT SPRINGS -- Most trainers set at least one standard for thoroughbred owners they accept as clients: They must have the ability and willingness to meet the obliged financial requirements of a horse or horses engaged in racing.

After that, all trainers can do is hope.

Trainer Robertino Diodoro discovered that more than one of his wishes had been fulfilled last season when he agreed to accept Little Rock attorney John Holleman's one race horse. A year later, Diodoro trains nearly 20 for Holleman, including Bal Harbour, the 5-2 morning-line second-choice in today's $200,000 Tinsel Stakes for horses 3-years-old and up at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

Bal Harbour, who is 5-5-10 in 33 career starts with earnings of $746,730) is one of eight entered for the Tinsel. Post time is scheduled for 4:14 p.m.

"John is a very nice man," Diodoro said. "He gave me one or two last year, and he's just really expanded. It's been great. He has a friend that's with him all the time, Tim, and his son Josh is with him quite a bit, and they're really into it. They are a lot of fun and very good team guys, like very supportive of the whole team. They've been a really, really nice addition."

"Robertino is just a dream to work with," Holleman said.

Both agreed the Tinsel has a field deep in talent.

"It's a very open race, but it's a very tough race," Diodoro said. "It's very, very tough."

Tom Durant's Run Classic is the 8-5 morning-line favorite trained by Bret Calhoun. Four-year-old Runhappy finished last of eight in the 2021 Grade II Louisiana Derby. Run Classic (6, 3-2-0, $227,840) did not return to racing for 17 months, but has since finished first, first, and second in an allowance and two optional-claiming starts, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., and Churchill, respectively, from Sept. 22-Nov. 13.

Brian Hernandez Jr. is listed to ride Run Classic today.

"He's a big horse," Calhoun said. "When I say big, he's 17 hands, a tall, long, strong horse. When they're that big, that strong and that fast, a lot of times you have some injuries along the way. Luckily, the ownership has stood behind him, done the right thing, given him all the time, and hopefully, he's going to reap the rewards."

Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas trains the 9-2 third-choice Last Samurai (20, 4-3-4, $1,062,839), winner of last season's Grade II Oaklawn Handicap. Rafael Bejarano is set to ride Last Samurai, a 4-year-old son of Malibu Moon.

Through Diodoro, Holleman claimed Bal Harbour, a 7-year-old gelding, for $50,000 late last summer at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Bal Harbor finished third of 1o in the Grade III Alliance Stakes at Keeneland on Nov. 4.

"I don't know how we got that horse for $50,000," Holleman said.

Though Holleman has remained a fan of Oaklawn since childhood, he said he only recently learned the rudiments of thoroughbred claiming.

"My first lesson was I thought when you put in a claim for a horse, you went down with a bridle and picked him up after the race," Holleman said. "I had no idea in a lot of these races where we're claiming, hell, there are eight or 10 claims in."

Holleman said law partner and friend Tim Steadman has helped guide him through many of racing's intricacies.

"Tim is a master," Steadman said. "He's very analytical and very OCD. He understands all that stuff to a T."

Diodoro said owners like Holleman and their associates like Steadman help trainers like him find pleasure in their work.

"We always want to win, but when you can win for people you consider friends first and then clients, it just makes it more enjoyable," Diodoro said. "That's what's happened here in a short period for me with John."