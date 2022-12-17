Hogs' commits impressed with Williams after talks

Travis Williams, Arkansas’ new defensive coordinator, has hit the ground running by reaching out to several of the Razorbacks' commitments.

Linebacker commitment Carson Dean of Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, said he spoke to Williams and was impressed.

“Already love him,” Dean said. “I can tell he has electric energy. I know he will bring the energy and get the defense back to where we need to be and will be a good recruiter."

Williams has been the defensive coordinator at Central Florida the past two seasons. Before that, he spent several years as linebackers coach at Auburn and as co-defensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020.

Future Arkansas cornerback Jaylon Braxton, 6-0, 175, of Frisco (Texas) Lone Star, talked with Williams and liked what he heard.

“I like him. He’s got a great vibe and energy about him,” Braxton said. “I like his defensive scheme. He said he is real big on relationships, so we will have a good relationship with him, as well.”

Williams also talked to defensive back commitment RJ Johnson, 6-2, 200, of Atlanta (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian, for a few minutes.

“I just got off the phone with Coach Williams. We had a great conversation," he said. “We have a prior relationship because he offered me while at UCF. I really like this hire.

“Me and Coach Williams already have prior history, so we picked up right where we left off. He’s someone who can relate to the players on a personal level.”

Defensive line pledge Kaleb James, 6-4, 265, of Mansfield, Texas, also said Williams reached out to him.