Walkout hits dozens of Starbucks sites

Starbucks baristas at 60 locations throughout the United States started a three-day strike on Friday, saying the company isn't bargaining fairly with recently unionized stores.

Organizers said the strike involves more than 1,000 workers, making it the biggest multiday work stoppage ever by Starbucks Workers United, the labor group that has prevailed in elections at about 270 of the chain's cafes this year. Workers at a few dozen locations that aren't stopping work for all three days plan to support the effort by striking for a day or two, according to the union.

The walkout underlines the rising tension between the coffee shop chain and its union employees, who have tried to secure a collective-bargaining agreement for more than a year without success.

"We just want to show Starbucks that we're going to continue escalating until they respect our right to organize and actually come to the table to bargain in good faith," said Maggie Carter, a leader in the nationwide union campaign. "As long as Starbucks continues to fight us, we're going to continue to fight back."

The company didn't immediately respond to inquiries about the work stoppage.

Carter said union contract talks at her Knoxville, Tenn., store began last week and ended within minutes when company representatives walked out over a dispute about the union's desire for some workers to be able to participate via Zoom. Organizers around the country have been pushing Starbucks for better pay and protections against benefit cuts, among other things. Carter's location isn't part of the strike, but she is helping coordinate the work stoppage.

While the campaign has so far organized only a small fraction of Starbucks's 9,000 corporate-run U.S. locations, it has spread rapidly across the country this year. It helped inspire similar first-ever organizing victories at other companies, such as Apple, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Trader Joe's.

The pace of new Starbucks unionization petitions has slowed in recent months, as workers allege the company has been retaliating in stores and stonewalling them at the bargaining table. Starbucks Workers United won its first election at a shop in Buffalo, N.Y., a year ago, and those workers still don't have a union contract.

U.S. National Labor Relations Board regional directors have issued dozens of complaints accusing Starbucks of breaking the law to defeat the union campaign, including by excluding unionized stores from new benefits.

Agency judges recently ordered the company to reinstate fired activists in Michigan and Kansas, and a federal judge issued an injunction ordering the reinstatement of seven union supporters at a Memphis store.

Information for this article was contributed by Debarati Roy and Garrett Keyes of Bloomberg News.