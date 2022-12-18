'40s Polish couple

declared martyrs

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis on Saturday declared as martyrs a Polish couple who were executed by German police during World War II for hiding Jews in their farmhouse.

A farmer and beekeeper, Jozef Ulma, and wife Wiktoria in the Polish town of Markowa hid several members of the Jewish community, who were being hunted down during the German occupation of Poland. An informant apparently betrayed them, and the Jews were killed by police in March 1944. The couple were then shot to death along with their six young children, the oldest of whom was 8 years old.

Recognition of martyrdom would permit the couple to be beatified, the last formal step before possible sainthood. After beatification, a miracle attributed to their intercession would be necessary for eventual canonization, as the Catholic church's sainthood process is called.

According to Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, the couple had witnessed the execution of Jews who were seized from their homes during the summer of 1942.

While the search was on for other Jews, a Jewish family of six sought shelter with the Ulmas, who took them in, along with two sisters from another Jewish family, hiding them in the garret of their farmhouse. German police discovered the Jews on the farm and fatally shot them, before they murdered the farmer, his wife, who was seven months pregnant, and children.

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis learned about the Ulma family when he visited Poland during a 2016 pilgrimage. At a public audience in 2018, Francis hailed the family as "an example of faithfulness to God and His commandments, of love for neighbor and of respect for human dignity."

Poland was the first country invaded and occupied by Nazi Germany in World War II. Members of Poland's resistance and government-in-exile warned the world about the Nazis' mass killing of Jews, and thousands of Poles risked their lives to help Jews -- even though other Poles murdered or victimized their Jewish compatriots.

Nearly all of Poland's roughly 3 million Jews were killed by the Germans and their collaborators during the Holocaust, and the Nazis built their major death camps in occupied Poland.

Woman dies after

concert stampede

LONDON -- A woman injured in a stampede outside a London concert venue has died, police said Saturday.

London resident Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, was one of eight people hospitalized after being caught in mayhem outside the O2 Brixton Academy on Thursday night, where Nigerian singer Asake was due to perform.

The Metropolitan Police force said she died on Saturday morning. Two other women, aged 21 and 23, remain in critical condition.

Asake said he was "overwhelmed with grief" at Ikumelo's death.

"My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so," he wrote on Instagram.

The police force said emergency services were called after "a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets" and they found people suffering from crush injuries.

It urged people with photos or video of the scene to submit it to help the police investigation.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was "heartbroken" by Ikumelo's death.

"Rebecca had her whole life ahead of her and on behalf of all Londoners, I would like to extend my condolences to her family, friends and loved ones at this extremely difficult time," he said.

"My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this dreadful incident. It's vital that the investigation into what happened concludes as soon as possible."

The Brixton Academy in south London is one of the city's most famous music venues. Built as a movie theater in the 1920s, it has a capacity of just under 5,000.