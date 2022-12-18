5x5: Melissa Carper talks about new album, busking and who inspires her





Melissa Carper is a busy woman.

She's in a number of bands -- The Buffalo Gals, Sad Daddy and Carper Family Band, to name just a few. Plus she's a revered solo artist. Her first solo album, "Daddy's Gold," was critically acclaimed and earned glowing writeups in Rolling Stone Country, NPR and No Depression. Her newest album, "Ramblin' Soul," was released in November and is already garnering praise from Grammy.com, Nashville Scene and more. Carper took the time to talk with us for the What's Up! podcast after the new album dropped. Listen to the interview and a clip from the title track, "Ramblin' Soul," here: nwaonline.com/1117carper.

Here is an excerpt from that interview:

Q. How did you land on a cover of Odetta's "Hit or Miss" for this album?

A. Somebody actually asked me to record that, and I listened to it and I thought, "Oh, there's no way I can sing that song. Right?" So I just did a little demo and and just kind of went from there. I didn't think it would actually make the album, but the band came up with such a great arrangement and having the backup vocalists on there and everything. It just turned out really good. That was kind of a last-minute thing that I didn't expect to be on the album. I'm glad it worked out though.

Q. I saw the video for "Boxers on Backwards" [track 7 on the album]. Was that a Buffalo Gals song? Or was that just a song that you'd written on your own?

A. That's a song I wrote on my own. It's kind of one of the older ones. I think I wrote that back in like 2010, but we play it in all the bands -- we've played it in Buffalo Gals and also in Sad Daddy, but I'd never really recorded it. So this is the first time for it to be recorded.

Q. I had read that you went to college in Nebraska, where you're from, on a scholarship for the bass but you found yourself busking on the streets of Eureka Springs. I was wondering, what do you think you learned while busking in Eureka Springs that you didn't get in college or from playing in family bands?

A. That's a good question. I started developing my vocal style quite a bit through busking because you do have to project over the noise of the traffic and whatever's going on outside. So I think it was really helpful for me to strengthen my vocals. I went on to busk in New Orleans. I lived there a couple of times and busked a bunch on Royal Street and then even in Austin when I first moved there. I busked at a lot of the Farmers Markets. I love busking because it's a really free way of performing. It's not like a gig where you have to go to it. If you feel like getting out there and playing, you do it.

Q. You draw a lot from classic country and jazz and you're often compared to those people, so I'm wondering on the flip side, are there any modern or local musicians who inspire you these days and who they are?

A. I'd have to say that my bandmates are at the top of that list, everybody in Sad Daddy -- Brian Martin and Joe Sundell and Rebecca Patek. They all write songs, and that's a super fun band. I think we all inspire each other. I play a lot with Brennen Leigh, and we co-write together. I'm a big, big fan of Brennen and her music. And I also really love Sierra Ferrell. I've had her on both of my albums, singing some harmony, but I'm a huge fan of her songwriting and her singing as well.

Q. Are there any plans for new albums with some of your other musical projects like Sad Daddy, or even the Carper Family Band or The Maybelles or any of those?

A. Oh, wow, you've done some deep research! The Maybelles was a long time ago! I know Sad Daddy hopes to make another one. We're going to play White Water Tavern [in Little Rock] on New Year's Eve, and then we reserved like four days after that to get together and try to write songs together and whatever comes of that maybe we would plan to try to make an album again. For myself, I feel like I have enough new material that I could record another album next year. I just don't know quite when I would fit it in yet.

FYI

'Ramblin' Soul'

Melissa Carper released her second solo album, Ramblin' Soul, recently. The album features Chris Scruggs on guitar, Matty Meyer on drums and percussion, John Pahmer on piano and organ, Billy Contreras on fiddle. Singing backup are Kyshona Armstrong, Nickie Conley, Maureen Murphy, Larry Marrs and Sierra Ferrell. It's available across all streaming platforms and record stores. Learn more about Melissa Carper at melissacarper.com.

