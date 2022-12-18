All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette: Embry, Werner cap strong cross country seasons

GREENWOOD -- Noah Embrey was not only a state champion but a multistate champion.

After finishing first in the Arkansas Class 5A cross country state meet, Embrey also won the Arkansas-Oklahoma All-Star cross country meet in Broken Arrow, Okla., two weeks later to represent Arkansas.

Before that, Embrey also was the 5A-West cross-country meet champion.

The three-meet winning streak was a great way to finish off his senior cross country season.

"It was exactly what I was hoping for," said Embrey, who is the All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette Cross County boys runner of the year.

Last year, was another matter.

After finishing second as a sophomore at the state meet, Embrey finished 14th last year.

"I had set a PR at the Chile Pepper and was doing pretty well," Embrey said. "I won a few races and had gotten second quite a few times. I was in great shape. I just tuned out at state."

He changed a few aspects of his training and trained himself more mentally, which is a big part of running cross country, he said.

"All of it, all of it is mental," Embrey said. "I didn't train as much as I should have. It was God's provision that I didn't do well. Since then, I changed how I trained."

He won the Arkansas-Oklahoma All-Star meet by four seconds. He won the state meet by 22 seconds. He won the conference meet by 19 seconds.

"I knew it would be a mental struggle," Embrey said. "I knew I was in shape to win, but I had to perform on the day."

Embrey began cross country in the seventh grade but started getting serious about it in the ninth grade.

"I was always pretty athletic, but I was looking for a fit," Embrey said. "I was a natural born runner."

This season, Embrey crossed the finish line as a state champion culminating a goal.

"My goal has always been to win it," Embrey said. "It's been such a blessing to win this year."

The reality didn't really set in until the award's presentation.

"It was pretty surreal," Embrey said. "I really didn't set in until they announced my name for the awards. Everybody was doing a drum roll as I walked up there. It was special for me and the team."

Embrey's senior season isn't completely finished, though.

He'll compete in the distance events for the Bulldogs in the spring track and field season.

Embrey finished third in the Class 5A state track meet in both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs in May but has his sights set on those as well.

"I get so much joy from running," Embrey said. "I wouldn't run if I didn't enjoy it."

GIRLS RUNNER OF THE YEAR

CAROLE WERNER | GREENWOOD

Carole Werner also used a mental edge to help lead the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs to the state cross country championship.

"There are lots of mental preparation going into a meet," Werner said. "Two weeks going into it, I'm really visualizing the challenges that's going to arise like what's going to hurt and how to push through it. Before state, I combined a bunch of note cards with Bible verses that would be good for me to think about instead of thinking about how I'm hurting or how I can't breathe. I mentally thought about Philippians 4:13, which says I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me, and Hebrews 12:1, which says let us run with the perseverance the race marked out for us."

Werner, a sophomore, finished second at the state cross country meet with teammates Julia Witherington, Paige Andrews and Piper Ames finishing 5th, 6th and 7th, respectively. Camryn Coston finished 13, and it all added up to a state championship for the Lady Bulldogs well ahead of second-place Lake Hamilton.

Werner, her teammates and coach Jim Andrews thought a team championship might be possible.

"I tried to stay positive and thought about how cool would it be when we won," Werner said. "Coach seemed to have a lot of faith in our team. His enthusiasm kind of rubbed off on all of us. We just wanted to make him proud."

Werner began competing in Greenwood's cross country program in the seventh grade by default really after she was afraid of not making the volleyball team.

"I used to play volleyball, and I didn't want to not make the volleyball team," Werner said. "I wanted to do something. Cross country, you didn't have to try out so I knew I could do it no matter what. I signed up and ended up quitting volleyball for cross country. It was a total God thing how I got into it. I wouldn't have signed up for it if it was by choice."

Her love for running, though, didn't come immediately.

"Practices were so early, and I wanted to sleep in," Werner said. "It was during the summer. I didn't fall in love immediately. Then the competition and the atmosphere and the team, I really fell in love with that aspect after I got into it."

Werner and the Lady Bulldogs prepared a little differently this season.

"Normally, we're in a meet every weekend October into November," Werner said. "This season, we had a meet and then a week in between to rest. Coach from the get-go was preparing us for state. He didn't want us to get burned out by state. That was nice."

Werner won the 5A-West cross country meet individually, and the Lady Bulldogs won it, too.

Werner finished fifth at the Arkansas-Oklahoma All-Star cross country race, helping Arkansas beat Oklahoma in the team competition.

"I had a good season," Werner said. "God really carried me through every single meet. I had my rough meets where it was mentally challenging. With the strength that God has given me, I pushed through and had a good season."

Carole Werner of Greenwood, seen Nov. 29, is the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette girls cross country runner of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Noah Embrey of Greenwood, seen Nov. 29, is the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette boys cross country runner of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

