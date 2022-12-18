Angie Stone featured at Brunch and Be Merry





R&B recording artist Angie Stone -- she of the 1999 hit "No More Rain (In This Cloud)" and the 2002 hit "Wish I Didn't Miss You" -- was the featured performer at the second annual Brunch and Be Merry, a holiday affair and fundraiser for Westwind School for Performing Arts. The event was Dec. 3 at The Venue at Westwind, which also houses the school.

Fox 16 news anchor Donna Terrell Lambert hosted the brunch, which got started with a "brunchtail hour" complete with mimosas and other libations, light hors d'oeuvres, live lobby-area entertainment and photo opportunities. The Rodney Block Collective featuring Bijoux served as additional musical entertainment as the program began. In addition to the customary remarks and announcements, the event included testimonials from two Westwind "creatives" (students), and a not-so-traditional "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" ("The Nutcracker") by a troupe of the Westwind creatives. Guests enjoyed a buffet brunch that included the ever-popular chicken and waffles.





Born from the Timmons Arts Foundation, of which Brenda Hatton Ficklin is executive director, Westwind School is "an arts-integrated, performing arts school designed to meet the needs of our students by integrating dance, music, theatre, visual arts, and filmmaking seamlessly into our core academic subjects -- speaking to the students' interests, needs, and learning preferences."

