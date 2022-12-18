Arkansas Achievers

• The Preserve Arkansas 2022 Parker Westbrook Award for Lifetime Achievement will be awarded to architect John K. Mott, a Fort Smith native who is director of preservation for the MTFA Design + Preservation architectural firm in Washington, D.C. He has led the MTFA Design + Preservation team on more than 200 restoration and adaptive reuse projects across the country. His notable Arkansas projects include Old Main and Vol Walker Hall at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; the Drennen-Scott and Willhaf houses at Van Buren; and the Clayton House at Fort Smith. Professor Carl Matthews, UA Fay Jones School of Architecture + Design, will recieve the Outstanding Achievement in Preservation Education. The Outstanding Achievement in Preservation Advocacy Award will be presented to Patricia Blick of Little Rock. Damon and Margaret Reed of Morrow will recieve the Excellence in Personal Projects Award. Preserve Arkansas, the statewide nonprofit advocate for historic preservation, will host the 2022 Arkansas Preservation Awards on Jan. 27, 2023, at the Robinson Center, 426 W. Markham Street in Little Rock.

• Five Division of Community Correction officers and three Division of Correction officers were honored Tuesday by the Arkansas Attorney General's office for exemplary service to the state. The Division of Community Correction officers honored were: Agent Jeffery Baumgardner, Area 2; Agent Kenny Kendrick, Area 2; Agent Melissa Stephens, Area 3; Agent George Barnes, Area 12; and Officer Ashanti Burris, Area 12. The Division of Correction officers honored were: Cpl. William Whisenhunt, Ouachita River Correctional Unit, Hot Spring County; Sgt. Tasha Clark, Ester Unit, Jefferson County and Central Region; and Sgt. Freddie Childs, Cummins Unit, Lincoln County.

