ASU sophomore finding a groove

Rachel Mosier so often looked forward to a basketball game after school in the winter, but when her daughter Izzy Higginbottom headed to the University of Missouri for her freshman year of college, those nights in the gym weren't nearly as frequent.

That's not a problem with Izzy now at Arkansas State, less than 90 minutes from the family's Batesville home.

Come this afternoon, Higginbottom's family will trek south instead of north to watch their daughter play as Izzy and the Red Wolves visit the University of Arkansas-Little Rock at the Jack Stephens Center for the teams' first non-conference matchup since 1988 -- three years prior to the formation of the Sun Belt Conference.

And if things hold to form, Higginbottom's folks will get to watch her log double-digit points, something she's done in every game this season.

It's not entirely surprising given Higginbottom's history. In a 2021 Class 5A state quarterfinal, she poured in 57 points, shattering a nearly four-decade-old state record, and ESPNW ranked Higginbottom as the No. 20 point guard in her class.

But getting everything to click right away in Jonesboro wasn't a given after a freshman season with the Tigers in which Higginbottom never started and averaged 6.0 points in 18.3 minutes per game.

"Getting into the groove ... just comes with knowing how to play my game and just having the confidence to do so," she told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday. "I work on my craft every single day, so just trusting the work that I've put in and enjoying the game has really helped me."

Although second-year ASU Coach Destinee Rogers' El Dorado squad never went head-to-head with Higginbottom's Pioneers during the two years they overlapped in the high school ranks, the pair knew one another well -- Higginbottom played AAU with Rogers' younger sister, Wynter.

The elder Rogers had little doubt when Higginbottom decided to come home earlier this year that the 5-7 guard would make an "immediate impact" in her sophomore season.

"She's one of those kids that you know when you sign them, you know they're just like that," Rogers said. "Not only does she put up the numbers ... the thing that is most impressive about Izzy is she leads by example. She's the first person at practice, last person to leave.

"Sometimes, we have to tell her to leave. She loves this game."

The addition of such a potent offensive weapon has created a good problem for the Red Wolves. Between Higginbottom, Little Rock native Lauryn Pendleton, sophomore Mailyn Wilkerson and senior Keya Patton, there are only so many minutes and shots to go around.

Rogers is still working through her rotations -- the return of Leilani Augmon has added another piece -- but Higginbottom has made it difficult on her coach to take her off the floor.

Higginbottom is averaging 16.1 points per game in 34 minutes. No other ASU player has seen more than 30 minutes a night thus far.

"We really feed off of each other's energy," Higginbottom said of the Red Wolves' backcourt. "When somebody's going on a run...we all just feel that burst of energy and confidence from each other, so it just makes us feel better as a team."

And yet, she doesn't think ASU has arrived.

When asked what that'll look like, Higginbottom replied succinctly.

"Special," she said. "That's the only word that comes to mind."

Although the Red Wolves lost last Sunday at Arkansas, Rogers came away as encouraged as at any point this season because she saw confidence and toughness for ASU to build on.

Rogers said Tuesday that the Red Wolves' record didn't reflect the quality of her team.

With a victory over the Trojans, ASU can enter conference play above .500 and on a winning streak.

"We want to be a winning program, we want to win championships," Rogers said. "No one's going to give that to us, so we have to work for it."