Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Jesse T. James, 12904 Robin Circle, Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Britton Blaine Davidson, 2041 Fern Valley Drive, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
ARKADELPHIA Patricia Walker, 18 Hartford Drive, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
BARLING Emily Nicole Draper, 2318 Ridgeway Lane, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
BEARDEN Robert William Long, 1929 Ouachita 97, Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
BELLA VISTA Karen Hatfield, 1 Mellor Lane, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
BENTON Brian Carter, 1907 Ark. 5 North, Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Sammy D. Hoffman, P.O. Box 1353, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Martha A. Hoffman, P.O. Box 1353, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jerrod L. Summerville, 1717 Overview Drive, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
William J. Richey, P.O. Box 2285, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
BENTONVILLE Kayla Sue Eubanks, 2904 S.W. Deerfield Blvd. Unit 2, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Brian Gdovin, 602 N.W. 17th Court, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
Wendi K. Gdovin, 602 N.W. 17th Court, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
James Emery Burns, 205 S.E. Sixth St., Apt. A, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
Timothy Dean Gray, 600 Cornell St., Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kristina Jo Gray, 600 Cornell St., Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
BIGELOW Robert Woodrow White, 38 River Crest Drive, Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Patricia Ann White, 38 River Crest Drive, Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
BISMARCK Kathy I. Beemer, P.O. Box 22, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
BONO Victoria Rochelle Hillis, 71 County Road 384, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Stephen Wayne Hillis Jr., 71 County Road 384, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
BROOKLAND Scott Franklin Childers, P.O. Box 133, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
BRYANT Kenneth Lowe, 2601 Johnswood Village Drive, Dec. 10, 2022, Chapter 13.
Moniqueca Brooke Helms, 4E Citron, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
CABOT Deborah J. Goffe, 400 N. Port Drive, Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
CAVE CITY Brittney Dew, 903 School Road, Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Christian Dew, 903 School Road, Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
CHERRY VALLEY John Henley, 401 County Road 303, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jacquelyn Henley, 401 County Road 303, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
CHIDESTER Angela A. Fricks, 151 Ouachita 13, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
CLARKSVILLE Janet Mae Payne, 1313 Reynolds St., Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Mechelle Clark, 1705 Hutto St., Apt. A, Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jackie Jones, 1504 Hairston Place, Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
DE WITT Colton Westfall, 1102 S. Main St., Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Heidi Westfall, 1102 S. Main St., Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Norman E. Morehouse, 7338 Ark. 152, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
William Christopher Ruthven, 151 Elm Branch Road, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
DES ARC Ricky Bush, 4680 Ark. 38 West, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
Shalanda D Bush, 4680 Ark. 38 West, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Vickie Marie Stornant, 1306 Craig Ave., Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
ENGLAND Lanika L. Cooksey, 13 Cox Drive, Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
FORDYCE Roland Walton, 1010 N. Charlotte St., Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
David White, 6385 Calhoun 83, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rebecca White, 6385 Calhoun 83, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Brenton Levi Vass, 8512 S. 28th, Apt. 16, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
FOUKE Harrison Wayne Bulkley, 1710 Miller County 208, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jennifer Nichole Bulkley, 1710 Miller County 208, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
GENTRY Sarah Olivia Watts, 217 Oak Ave., Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
GREENBRIER Aaron R. Hennessee, 87 Arrowhead Road, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jennifer L. Hennessee, 87 Arrowhead Road, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
HARRELL Russell Edward Hopper, P.O. Box 166, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
HARRISON Thomas Bartholomew Post, 6755 White Fence Drive, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rhonda Marie Post, 6755 White Fence Drive, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
HINDSVILLE John Michael Stroud, 2328 Madison 7580, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kenny Ann Stroud, 2328 Madison 7580, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Nuri Abu, 4760 Central Ave., Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Carl Alfred Melin, 127 Pine Meadows Loop, Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Nancy Jane Melin, 127 Pine Meadows Loop, Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Amy Marie Johnston, 121 China Berry Circle, Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
Durel Wayne Moore, 154 Greenfield Place, Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Lisa Ann Moore, 154 Greenfield Place, Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Elizabeth Kristen Sims, 107 Gene Bell Cove, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Bertie Franklin Snyder, 401 Vine St., Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Terry Dale Snyder, 401 Vine St., Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Whitney Nechole Johnson, 1601 Carolyn St., Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Stacey Grant, 5904 Flight Court, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Dennis Pate, 1317 Lakewood Drive, Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
Tamara Nicole Handy, P.O. Box 16731, Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
JUNCTION CITY Robert Edward Boyette, 210 Drew Drive, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Abigail Nicole Gilmore, 210 Drew Drive, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
LEWISVILLE Lakitha Monique Rose, P.O. Box 851, Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Tinasha D. Watson, 225 Keightley Drive, Apt. D34, Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Ian Wilson, 2401 Vancouver Drive, Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Allen D. Bridger, 10 Vista Drive, Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Steve Davis, 28 Nottingham Road, Apt. 1, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
Pamela Paige, 5 Woods Cove, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
Michelle Smith, 2119 W. 10th St., Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
Donny W. Pointer II, P.O. Box 164427, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Shalendo Mayo, 7718 S. St. Apt. 1A, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ulysses Ricks, 1919 State St., Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Pamela R. Thrower, 1701 Westpark Drive, Apt. 169, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
Katrina Greene, 11708 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Apt. 1307, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Patrick Armour, 103 Bentley Circle, Dec. 10, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ellen M. Stenhouse, 1623 S. Grant St., Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Danyell S. Lindsey, 6905 Mabelvale Cutoff, Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jasmine Bowers, 6 Timber Ridge Court, Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kioana S. Reed, 2901 Aldersgate Road, Apt. 256, Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
Andre Blocker, 7619 Harmon Drive, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ryan Abernathy, 10000 Forester Cove, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
David Settgast, 5801 Woodlawn Drive, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
Erica L. Foley, 1701 W. Park Drive, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Emma J. Shumate, 7416 Royal Oaks Drive, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
William Ralph Blaine Robison V, 309 Markwood Road, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
Masean Carnell Williams, 2020 Hinson Loop Road, Dec. 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
LONSDALE Herman Randall Davidson, 746 Lonsdale Cutoff Road, Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Stephanie Deondra Davidson, 746 Lonsdale Cutoff Road, Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
LOWELL Jennifer A. LaBass, 218 Cherokee, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
MABELVALE Milton L. Brown Jr., 7331 Ram Road, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
Annette J. Brown, 7331 Ram Road, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
MAGAZINE Erin Michelle Greene, 699 Turkey Ridge Road, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
MALVERN David Allen Hankel, 290 Epperson Road, Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Leslie Ann Draper, 2605 Canine Road, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
MAMMOTH SPRING Marion B. Weeks, 163 Union Hill Road, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
MANSFIELD Jack Isom, 2210 Bottom Fork Road, Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Manda Lynne Isom, 2210 Bottom Fork Road, Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Shaun Patrick Lake, 704 Fairfax St., Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Willie C. Bankston Jr., 600 Union Court, Apt. 41, Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
MC RAE John McGhee, 3036 U.S. 267 South, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ashley McGhee, 3036 U.S. 267 South, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
MCRAE Charles J. Kelly, 711 N. Grand Ave., Dec. 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Stacey L Kelly, 711 N. Grand Ave., Dec. 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
MELBOURNE Randall D. Williams, P.O. Box 152, Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
Gail J. Williams, P.O. Box 152, Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.
MENA Gayle L. Sexauer, 710 Janssen, Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
NASHVILLE Cedric J. Hopson, 512 S. Mill St., Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Monica M. Hopson, 512 S. Mill St., Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
NEWARK Charles Bracey, 1655B N. Hill St., Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Shawn Burnett, 4501 Hickory Ave. No. 8, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kristi R. Stewart, 221 Texas Ave., Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
John Ryan Weeks, 4004 Orange St., Dec. 10, 2022, Chapter 13.
Dennis A. Hammond, 12716 Bell Flower Drive, Dec. 10, 2022, Chapter 13.
Debra D. Hammond, 12716 Bell Flower Drive, Dec. 10, 2022, Chapter 13.
Roy F Johnson Jr., 6117 Green Bank, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
Tranita Golden, 1924 Broken Arrow Drive, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
OSCEOLA Tracey Lynn Allen, 132 Ken Drive, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
OZARK Charles A. Dyer, 3820 Lark Hill Lane, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Rebecca S. Hargett, 3808 Reynolds Park Road, Apt. 9, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Dale Gearhart Medley, 3901 S. Mulberry St., Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sandra Darlene Medley, 3901 S. Mulberry St., Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kellie Martin, 1206 S. Larch St., Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Morris Sanders Jr., 2704 Sherwood First, Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ebonyneet Montgomery, 1710 Arlington St., Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jeanette Rachelle Miller, 600 Barrow Drive, Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
QUITMAN Ronald Stair, Jr., 199 Stacy Springs Road South, Dec. 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
Nikki Suzanne Pierce-Stair, 199 Stacy Springs Road South, Dec. 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
RECTOR Elbert Perry, 409 McNabb St., Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
Shirley Perry, 409 McNabb St., Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
ROGERS Janet G. Evans, 1605 W. Lela St., Dec. 13, 2022, Chapter 13.
ROMANCE Brandon Alexander McKenney, 137 Wadley Road, Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Damon Shane Bowden, 206 Billy Davis Drive, Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Amanda Bowden, 206 Billy Davis Drive, Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Alex Riggan, P.O. Box 1935, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
Rebeka Riggan, P.O. Box 1935, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 7.
SHERWOOD Gerald Owen Woods, 26 Spring Creek Grove Drive, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
Brenda K. Woods, 26 Spring Creek Grove Drive, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
Rhonda S. Broyles, 8619 Barber St., Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 7.
Lisa Mae LeHew, 106 Willow Grove Road, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Christopher Kyle Holder, 809 Hinshaw Drive, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
Maria Ofelia Nazol Cayanan, 809 Hinshaw Drive, Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 13.
SPRINGFIELD Dillon Blake Coffman, 196 Reservoir Road, Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
Destiny Coffman, 196 Reservoir Road, Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 13.
STAR CITY Dakota Hunter Goforth, 605 S. Drew St., Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Caitlin Hope Johnson, 605 S. Drew St., Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Gerald Adams, 1216 Laurael St., Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Treela Adams, 1216 Laurael St., Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sedrick Wall, 3605 B Hazel, Dec. 11, 2022, Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN Matthew Ted Allen Norried, 1007 Flat Rock Drive, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ciera Lynn Norried, 1007 Flat Rock Drive, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
VILONIA Superior Real Estate Solutions, LLC, 1122 Main St., Suite. 7, Dec. 15, 2022, Chapter 11.
WARD Amie E. Duncan, 27 Langford St., Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
WARREN John Hand, 332 Bradley 19, Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Melissa Powers, 1413 ½ Clover Lane, Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Cassandra C. Neely, 310 Dover Road, Dec. 15, 2022, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL Jason Michael Durrett, 803 Nancy St., Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
Wendy Marie Durrett, 803 Nancy St., Dec. 9, 2022, Chapter 7.
YELLVILLE Loretta L. Knieff, 1773 Ark. 14 South, Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 7.