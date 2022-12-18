Beavers miss out on shutout but hammer listless Gators

LAS VEGAS -- The only uncertainty Saturday was whether No. 14 Oregon State would shut out Florida and end the nation's longest scoring streak.

Adam Mihalek's 40-yard field goal with 37 seconds left finally put the Gators on the scoreboard, one of Oregon State's few disappointments in an otherwise dominant 30-3 Las Vegas Bowl victory.

The Beavers reached 10 victories for the third time program history and the first time in 16 years. They first accomplished the feat in 2000, when Coach Jonathan Smith was the team's quarterback.

Oregon State went 2-10 in 2018, Smith's first season.

"If you were to look back five years ago and say, 'Hey, you guys are going to have a 10-win season, win the Las Vegas bowl and beat an SEC team,' there'll be a lot of people laughing at us," Oregon State linebacker Jack Colletto said. "But yet we ultimately were able to execute and do it. So five years from now, who knows where we can be?"

Oregon State (10-3) won seven of its final eight games, taking control early in the third quarter by going up 17-0. The only real question was whether Florida would keep its NCAA-record scoring streak intact. The Gators last were shut out in 1988, a span of 436 games and 57 games longer than any other team.

Mihalek's field goal ensured it would keep going.

LA BOWL

FRESNO STATE 29,

WASHINGTON STATE 6

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Jordan Mims rushed for a career-high 205 yards and two scores, Jake Haener threw two TD passes and Fresno State completed the biggest in-season turnaround in Football Bowl Subdivision history with a victory over Washington State in the LA Bowl.

Fresno State (10-4) is the first team to get to 10 wins after dropping four of the first five.

Mims accounted for 232 all-purpose yards and outgained Washington State, which had 182 offensive yards. Both of Mims' touchdowns were on direct snaps out of the Wildcat formation.

Cameron Ward was 22 of 32 for 137 yards for Washington State (7-6).

FENWAY BOWL

LOUISVILLE 24,

CINCINNATI 7

BOSTON -- Jawhar Jordan ran for 115 yards, breaking free for two long touchdowns, and Louisville beat erstwhile rival Cincinnati in the twice-delayed first edition of the Fenway Bowl at the chilly home of the Boston Red Sox.

With a gridiron laid out over the diamond and "Fenway Park" in the end zones using the baseball team's traditional font, Jordan scored from 49 and 40 yards to help clinch the Keg of Nails for Louisville (8-5), which was led by interim coach Deion Branch.

LENDING TREE BOWL

SOUTHERN MISS 38,

RICE 24

MOBILE, Ala. -- Frank Gore Jr. ran for an NCAA bowl-record 329 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to help Southern Miss hold off Rice in the LendingTree Bowl.

Gore, the son of the former NFL star, had a 64-yard scoring run in the second quarter, threw an 18-yard touchdown pass in the third and ran for 55 yards for another score in the fourth. He also ran 59 yards to set up the go-ahead touchdown for the Golden Eagles (7-6).

NEW MEXICO BOWL

BRIGHAM YOUNG 24, SMU 23

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Cornerback Jakon Robinson stopped SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai on a two-point conversion try with eight seconds left in the game, and Brigham Young beat the Mustangs in the New Mexico Bowl.

Mordecai, who finished with 218 passing yards and two touchdowns, tried to cut up the middle on a designed run and was dropped by Robinson, shutting down SMU's comeback attempt from a 24-10 third-quarter deficit.

Cincinnati quarterback Evan Prater is sacked by Louisville's Yasir Abdullah during the second quarter of the Fenway Bowl NCAA college football game at Fenway Park Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)



Louisville's Jawhar Jordan runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Fenway Bowl NCAA college football game against Cincinnati at Fenway Park Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)



Cincinnati's Wilson Huber (2) deflects the ball as he gets a hand on the punt of Louisville's Mark Vassett (49) during the first quarter of the Fenway Bowl NCAA college football game at Fenway Park Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)



Louisville's Jaelin Carter sheds Cincinnati defender Ethan Wright as he runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Fenway Bowl NCAA college football game at Fenway Park Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)



Louisville takes the field before the Fenway Bowl NCAA college football game against Cincinnati at Fenway Park, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)



Louisville's Jawhar Jordan, right, runs past Cincinnati's Ja'von Hicks (3) for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Fenway Bowl NCAA college football game at Fenway Park Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)



Cincinnati's Evan Prater fumbles as he is tackled by Louisville's Ashton Gillotte during the first quarter of the Fenway Bowl NCAA college football game at Fenway Park Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

