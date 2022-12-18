Benton County sheriff’s deputy dies in crash

BENTONVILLE -- A Benton County sheriff's deputy died Saturday morning during a motorcycle escort crash, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Detective Paul Daniel Newell, 51, of Gravette was escorting the Wreaths Across America procession through Bentonville, the release states. Wreaths Across America provides wreaths to veterans cemeteries nationwide.

The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Southeast Walton Boulevard and Southeast Metro Parkway, just west of the Interstate 49 interchange, according to a summary report on the state Department of Public Safety's website.

Newell, on his motorcycle, was eastbound in the center turn lane of Walton Boulevard when he struck a curb, lost control and collided with an eastbound 2022 Freightliner truck, the report says.

The driver of the Freightliner, who was not named in the report, was not injured.

"I'm deeply saddened to learn Arkansas lost a member of the law enforcement family today in a tragic accident," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"My prayers are with Benton County Deputy Paul Newell's family, the Benton County Sheriff's Office, and the law enforcement community."

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she was "heartbroken" for Newell, his family, the sheriff's office and the county, and she urged "all Arkansans to pray for them in this difficult time."

"Our law enforcement officers leave their families for work and never know if that day will be their last," Rutledge said in a statement.

"I cannot thank Detective Paul Newell enough for his over two decades of tireless service and sacrifice to his community and our state."

Newell's death came just days after another Arkansas law enforcement officer was killed while on duty.

Stuttgart police Sgt. Donald Scoby, 45, was fatally shot by a suspect during a chase that started Wednesday night, police said.

The gunman, who also wounded a state police SWAT team member, was killed several hours later, on Thursday, during an exchange of gunfire with police, the state police said.

Newell started his law enforcement career in the detention division with the sheriff's office on Dec. 1, 1998, and went on to graduate from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy, according to the sheriff's office news release.

He served as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, training sergeant, lieutenant in the administration section and most recently a detective assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. He was a certified instructor in numerous courses and placed a high emphasis on sharing his training and experience, the release states.

Many people posted their condolences on Facebook.

"This is a loss for the community in ways they can't understand," Michael McCranie, a former Benton County sheriff's deputy, said in a post. "Paul was a servant leader and dependable friend who loved his community deeply."

"We will miss you buddy," Byron Frischman, another former deputy, wrote in a post. "You are in Gods hands now."

Some posts were from other law enforcement agencies.

"The Tontitown Police Department would like to express our sincerest condolences to the family, friends, co-workers, and colleagues of Detective Paul Newell with the Benton County Sheriff's Office," one post read. "May he rest in peace. We are praying for his family and friends during this most difficult time."

"Our hearts and prayers are with the Newell family," a post on the Benton County sheriff's office Police Athletic League's Facebook page said.

"Detective Paul Newell was an amazing man and poured his heart into the Sheriff's Office -- he was a great mentor to many. He will be missed but never forgotten."

Walmart drivers participated Saturday as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. The drivers transported 100,000 wreaths across the country in honor of U.S. veterans in partnership with thousands of organizations and individuals, according to a Walmart news release.

Walmart donated the services of 16 tractor-trailers and 100 truck drivers to transport the wreaths to participating cemeteries across the country, according to the release.

"We're heartbroken about this tragic accident," a spokesperson for Walmart Stores Inc. said. "Our thoughts are with Deputy Paul Newell's loved ones. We value our partnerships with local law enforcement and will be cooperating with the investigation."

Newell's body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory at 7 a.m. today, Lt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said. "We realize many of you will want to line the streets to honor his life," Jenkins said.

All first responders can line up along Melissa Drive to I Street, she said.