Benton County sheriff’s deputy dies while on duty in collision with truck in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- A Benton County sheriff's deputy died in a traffic accident Saturday while on motorcycle escort duty.

Detective Paul Daniel Newell, 51, of Gravette was escorting the Wreaths Across America procession through Bentonville, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. Wreaths Across America provides wreaths to veterans cemeteries nationwide.

The accident occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Southeast Walton Boulevard and Southeast Metro Parkway, just west of the Interstate 49 interchange, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Newell, on his motorcycle, was eastbound in the center turn lane of Walton Boulevard. A 2022 Freightliner truck was also eastbound. Newell hit a curb, lost control and struck the Freightliner, according to the report.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured and was not named in the report.

Funeral arrangements will be released when available, according to the news release.

Newell started his law enforcement career in the detention division with the Sheriff's Office on Dec. 1, 1998, and went on to graduate from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.

He served as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, training sergeant, lieutenant in the administration section and most recently a detective assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. He was a certified instructor in numerous courses and placed a high emphasis on sharing his training and experience, the release states.

Many people posted about Newell's death on Facebook.

"This is a loss for the community in ways they can't understand," said Michael McCranie, a former Benton County sheriff's deputy. "Paul was a servant leader, and dependable friend who loved his community deeply."

The Benton County Sheriff's Office Police Athletic League posted on Facebook that Newell was "an amazing man" and "great mentor to many."

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also issued a statement Saturday.

"Our law enforcement officers leave their families for work and never know if that day will be their last," Rutledge said. "I cannot thank Detective Paul Newell enough for his over two decades of tireless service and sacrifice to his community and our state. I am heartbroken for Detective Newell's family, the Benton County Sheriff's Office and Benton County, and urge all Arkansans to pray for them in this difficult time."

Walmart drivers participated Saturday as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. The drivers transported 100,000 wreaths across the country in honor of U.S. veterans in partnership with thousands of organizations and individuals, according to a Walmart news release.

Walmart donated the services of 16 tractor trailers and 100 truck drivers to transport 100,000 wreaths to participating ceremonies across the country, according to the release.

"We're heartbroken about this tragic accident," said a spokesperson for Walmart Stores Inc. "Our thoughts are with Deputy Paul Newell's loved ones. We value our partnerships with local law enforcement and will be cooperating with the investigation."

Newell's body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab from the Benton County Coroner's Office at 7 a.m. today, said Lt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office.

Newell is the first Northwest Arkansas law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty since Kevin Apple of the Pea Ridge Police Department was killed during an incident June 26, 2021.

Paul Newell

