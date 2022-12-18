Best-sellers

Fiction

1. A WORLD OF CURIOSITIES by Louise Penny. The 18th book in the Chief Inspector Gamache series. When an attic room that was sealed off 160 years ago is opened, an old enemy returns.

2. THE BOYS FROM BILOXI by John Grisham. Two childhood friends follow in their fathers' footsteps, which puts them on opposite sides of the law.

3. FAIRY TALE by Stephen King. A high school kid inherits a shed that is a portal to another world where good and evil are at war.

4. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

5. TRIPLE CROSS by James Patterson. Detective Alex Cross and the true-crime author Thomas Tull search for a serial killer known as the Family Man.

6. DEMON COPPERHEAD by Barbara Kingsolver. A re-imagining of Charles Dickens's "David Copperfield" set in the mountains of southern Appalachia.

7. DREAMLAND by Nicholas Sparks. Musicians from different backgrounds are attracted to each other, and a mother flees with her son from an abusive husband.

8. MAD HONEY by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan. After returning to her hometown, Olivia McAfee's son gets accused of killing his crush.

9. THE CHOICE by Nora Roberts. The third book in the Dragon Heart Legacy series. Breen Siobhan Kelly confronts darkness during her first Christmas in both Talamh and Ireland.

10. DESERT STAR by Michael Connelly. Ballard and Bosch bury old resentments as they go after two killers.

Nonfiction

1. THE LIGHT WE CARRY by Michelle Obama. The former first lady shares personal stories and the tools she uses to deal with difficult situations.

2. FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING by Matthew Perry. The actor known for playing Chandler Bing on "Friends" shares stories from his childhood and his struggles with sobriety.

3. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

4. SURRENDER by Bono. The lead singer of Irish rock band U2 offers details of his life, career and activism.

5. AND THERE WAS LIGHT by Jon Meacham. The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer portrays the life of Abraham Lincoln.

6. SO HELP ME GOD by Mike Pence. The former vice president gives an account of his career, including his time in the Oval Office and during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

7. THE REVOLUTIONARY by Stacy Schiff. The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer details Samuel Adams' contributions to the American Revolution.

8. THE SONG OF THE CELL by Siddhartha Mukherjee. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author chronicles the discovery of cells and describes how modern medicine uses them.

9. THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG by Bob Dylan. In a collection of more than 60 essays, the musician and winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature explores the nature of popular music.

10. THE COMEDIANS IN CARS GETTING COFFEE BOOK by Jerry Seinfeld. Behind-the-scenes photos and stories of the streaming series about the art of comedy.

Paperback fiction

1. IT STARTS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

3. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

4. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

5. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

3. DEVOTION by Adam Makos.

4. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

5. ALL ABOUT ME! by Mel Brooks.

Source: The New York Times