Bruins make 14 steals, force 22 turnovers in easy victory

LOS ANGELES -- Emily Bessoir and freshman Londyn Jones each scored 12 points to lead No. 10 UCLA to a 75-47 win over CSU Bakersfield on Saturday.

The Bruins (11-1) had a season-high 14 steals, which led to plenty of transition buckets. UCLA started the game on a 10-2 run and led 22-8 after the first quarter. Eight players scored in the opening quarter for the Bruins and all 10 players that got in the game scored.

"We can't waste any opportunities," UCLA Coach Cori Close said. "We're getting ready to go into Pac-12 play and all the way through, opening up on the road in hostile environments and we can't waste any possessions. I really do think with a couple of exceptions they took that to heart. It was our highest passion play total of the year."

CSU Bakersfield (2-5) kept the second quarter close, down just 15-12 in that frame. Morgan Edwards had a season-high 13 points and Grace Hunter added 13, too. Hennie van Schaik played her first game in a month after an ankle injury and came off the bench, scoring two points in 22 minutes.

But the Bruins defensive pressure was a lot to handle and the Roadrunners had 22 turnovers. UCLA led by as many as 32 points.

"A couple times they really got under our skin with their ball pressure," Roadrunners Coach Greg McCall said. "For the most part, I think we figured them out, we just turned the ball over too much. Their height, of course, bothered us a little bit. But I saw some good things from our players. We were able to slow them down offensively and staggered them with our zone defense."

UCLA was the highest-ranked opponent that CSU Bakersfield played since 2019-20.

In the first half, UCLA guard Camryn Brown stole an inbounds pass and went coast-to-coast for the layup, giving UCLA a 37-18 lead with 1:27 left in the second quarter. UCLA freshman Kiki Rice stole the ball from a guard and went the other way for an uncontested layup.

Rice and Charisma Osborne each had three steals.

"I think we do a great job of competing every single day," Jones said. "It only helps for the goals we're trying to accomplish this year. Just having that mindset and knowing what we need to do."

NO. 13 UTAH 92,

UC RIVERSIDE 45

SALT LAKE CITY -- Jenna Johnson scored 18 points, Alissa Pili had 15 and Utah blitzed UC Riverside.

Dasia Young added 12 for the Utes (10-0), who shot 52%, made 6 of 19 from three-point range and made 14 of 17 from the foul line.

Mele Finau had 15 points for the Highlanders (2-7), who shot 29%, made only five free throws and were outrebounded 48-21.

NO. 19 MICHIGAN 77,

APPALACHIAN STATE 49

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Leigha Brown scored 16 points with eight assists, six rebounds and two steals and No. 19 Michigan recovered from its first loss to beat Appalachian State.

Emily Kiser led the Wolverines (10-1) with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Laila Phelia added 11. Sophomore Greta Kampschroeder, a transfer from Oregon State, had her first double-figures game for her new team with 11, getting three of Michigan's five 3-pointers.

A'Lea Gilbert scored 15 points for the Mountaineers (3-7).

Kiser had 12 points and Phelia 11 as the Wolverines took a 40-25 lead at the half. Appalachian State had 17 turnovers that led to 19 points and Michigan went 11 of 12 at the foul line.

NO. 23 GONZAGA 67,

BYU 58

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Kaylynne Truong scored 24 points, Brynna Maxwell added 13 points, and Gonzaga beat BYU in a West Coast Conference opener.

Gonzaga (10-2) took a 50-47 lead into the fourth quarter and BYU was within one point -- 55-54 -- with 6:20 to go. Burton hit a layup and Truong a three-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 60-54 lead and their defense held BYU to two points over the final 3 1/2 minutes.

Lauren Gustin had 20 points, 13 rebounds and 3 assists for BYU which had won three in a row and six of the last nine against Gonzaga. Rose Bubakar added 15 points and Nani Falatea 10 for the Cougars (4-7).