The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1004 N. I St., residential, 10:53 p.m. Dec. 4, property valued at $100.4017 E. Broadway, commercial, Broadway Auto Sports, 5:02 a.m. Dec. 5, property valued $150.

• 1324 W. 22nd St., residential, 2:30 a.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $300.

721163400 Industrial Center Drive, commercial, Red Dot, 5:49 a.m. Dec. 6, property valued at $1,001.

305 W. I Ave., residential, 2:53 a.m. Dec. 3, property valued at $1,637.

• 4929 Velvet Ridge Drive B Apt. 11, residential, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 3, property valued at $2,000.

72117

• 400 N. Palm St., residential, 8:02 p.m. Dec. 3, property valued at $399.