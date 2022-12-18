Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Burglaries

by Joy Jackson, Angelyn Dupwe, Ashley Savage, Micah Farmer | Today at 4:40 a.m.

The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1004 N. I St., residential, 10:53 p.m. Dec. 4, property valued at $100.4017 E. Broadway, commercial, Broadway Auto Sports, 5:02 a.m. Dec. 5, property valued $150.

• 1324 W. 22nd St., residential, 2:30 a.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $300.

721163400 Industrial Center Drive, commercial, Red Dot, 5:49 a.m. Dec. 6, property valued at $1,001.

305 W. I Ave., residential, 2:53 a.m. Dec. 3, property valued at $1,637.

• 4929 Velvet Ridge Drive B Apt. 11, residential, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 3, property valued at $2,000.

72117

• 400 N. Palm St., residential, 8:02 p.m. Dec. 3, property valued at $399.

Print Headline: Burglaries

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT