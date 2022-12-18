Bus driver’s attacker given probation

HOT SPRINGS — A woman arrested in March after attacking an 80-year-old city bus driver who asked her to extinguish her cigarette was sentenced to five years’ probation Tuesday after pleading guilty in Garland County Circuit Court.

Latesha Marie Famous, 30, who listed an Illinois Street address at the time of her arrest on March 26, pleaded guilty to a felony count of second-degree battery and was sentenced to five years’ probation, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $440 in court costs. A court order permanently barring her from contact with the victim was also issued.

Famous had been in custody since her arrest, and the maximum she would have faced at trial would have been six years in prison. She would have been eligible for parole in less than a year.

Deputy Prosecutor Caitlin Bornhoft told The Sentinel-Record on Wednesday the victim appeared at the disposition hearing Tuesday and she had talked to him prior to the plea offer. “Once I explained parole eligibility on a class D felony he understood that several years’ probation would be best,” she said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on March 26, shortly after 5 p.m., Hot Springs police officer A.J. Tart was at the intersection of Central and Grand avenues when a passerby on the sidewalk waved him down and told him the driver of a Hot Springs Intracity Transit bus was being assaulted by a passenger.

Tart walked up to the bus, which was stopped in the 1200 block of Central, and saw a woman at the driver’s seat “yelling and beating on the driver.” He detained the woman, later identified as Famous, and noted she had a strong odor of intoxicants.

He observed that the driver, 80, had redness around his neck and a “swelling, red and purple” right eye. He put Famous in his unit and had the bus move to Orange Street and Central to allow traffic to resume normally.



