Business people

ADVOCACY

Bryan Pistole has been promoted to director of Public Relations for the Arkansas Farm Bureau.

INSURANCE

Delta Dental of Arkansas has promoted Jennifer Morales to vice president, Human Resources.

MEDICAL

Maria Ruiz, D.O., has joined the gynecologic oncology team at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Hussam Hawamdeh, M.D., recently joined the cardiac services team at Baptist Health-Fort Smith.

