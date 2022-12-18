City council OKs deal allowing for Lake Bella Vista dam removal

BENTONVILLE — The Bentonville City Council on Tuesday night approved an agreement that would lead to the removal of the Lake Bella Vista dam.

The dam was damaged by flooding in 2008. It was topped by flooding again in 2011, 2013 and 2015. Floodwater washed out part of the dam on April 28, 2021.

The vote was 7-1 with Council Member Gayatri Agnew voting no.

Public comment and discussion among the council lasted for more than an hour.

The city and Cooper Realty Investments reached an agreement to end the legal battle over the dam, according to court documents. Bonnie Bridges, an associate staff attorney for the city, said the agreement came after the parties went to mediation.

David Wright, parks and recreation director, said it will be a while before any work is done.

The permitting process could take at least 18 months and would involve the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The design phase will start next year, he said.

“The process will be similar to a lot of other projects we have done,” he said.

Lake Bella Vista is formed by the dam on Little Sugar Creek.

Wright showed a concept plan for that area of Little Sugar Creek that included elevation levels that detailed how water moves downstream. Weirs and riffle pools would be part of the project. A parking lot, playground and restrooms are part of the plan, Wright said.

Riffle pools can help control the energy of the water and can help with elevation changes along the stream. There would be main and side channels, he said.

He also showed slides of stream bank restoration on Little Sugar Creek that has happened over the past few years.

The concept plan shows what the area could be, and a lot of work will need to be done in the coming years, he told the council. The area is about 150 acres, he said.

The agreement reached recently between the city and Cooper Realty would allow the city to remove the dam. The parties agreed the city shall, at its own expense, transform the property into an environmentally friendly, aesthetically pleasing and financially sustainable public park, according to the agreement.

The city has appropriated money to begin transforming the property while recognizing and honoring the lake’s history, according to the agreement.

The city agrees to construct, then maintain the park at its own expense for public recreational use, according to the agreement. The city will name the park Lake Bella Vista Park, and the city will relocate and maintain the various memorial benches located around the lake, the agreement says.

Cooper Realty is granted the authority to erect a plaque, sign or other memorial item at the park recognizing the Cooper family’s gift of the property to the city for public use, the agreement states.

The decree will allow the city to remove what is left of the Bella Vista Dam, which was built on Little Sugar Creek more than 100 years ago, according to a Friends of Little Sugar Creek news release.



