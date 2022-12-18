Clinton center volunteers lauded for year of service

Volunteers at the Clinton Presidential Center gathered Dec. 6 for a gala in their honor.

The volunteers and their guests sipped cocktails and perused a buffet while waiting to learn who would be named the volunteer of the year. This year's winner, Jesse Gatewood, was speechless when he learned he earned the honor.

Former President Bill Clinton traditionally attends the event to thank the volunteers but was unable to make it after testing positive for covid-19.

Ann Kamps, manager of volunteer and visitor services, and Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, dean of the Clinton School of Public Service, were on hand to make sure the event went smoothly.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal