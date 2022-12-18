Club news: Tom Wing speaks to Bella Vista Civil War Round Table

Marine Corps

The Marine Corps League, Northwest Arkansas Detachment No. 854, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary's, 1200 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. All current and former members and former Marines and Fleet Marine Force corpsmen interested in learning more about the detachment are welcome to attend.

Information: nwamarines.com.

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club will host the following programs/classes at Highland Crossings Center in Room 1001 at 1801 Forest Hills Blvd.:

Dec. 21, 9-noon: Help clinic

Dec. 21, 1-3 p.m.: "Installing WiFi Printers" with Pete Opland

Jan. 7, 9-noon: Help clinic

The club is also having a raffle of a customized desk top computer with a value of more than $700. The computer will be a Dell OptiPlex 5060 with corei7-8700, 16GiB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1 TB RAID1 (mirrored), Windows 11 Pro and MS Office 2021 ProPlus. The drawing will be held in February. The public is invited to participate, and presence is not required to win. A $10 donation will purchase a ticket.

Information: Woody at (479) 966-9357 or go to the website at BVComputerClub.org.

Calico Cut-Ups

The Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild is offering an adult beginner's quilt class starting Jan. 3. The class will meet weekly for approximately six weeks on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. in the lower level of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, located at 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. A maximum of 15 spots are available this year.

This year's project is a 72-inch-square quilt using two different blocks with borders. Supply lists will be available. Participants are expected to provide their own materials. The sample quilt will be posted on the website at CalicoCutups.com. If you would like to participate, please contact Chairperson Gail Storm at GLJNStorm@gmail.com to get registration paperwork.

Information: calicocutups01@gmail.com.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista.

Tom Wing will be the speaker on the topic of Blunt's Raid on Van Buren, the epilogue to the Battle of Prairie Grove. He will be discussing the rationale and purposes of the raid, the line of march from Prairie Grove to Van Buren, the running fight against Confederate pickets into Van Buren, the artillery duel across the Arkansas River, and the destruction of Rebel supplies as well as the capture of steamboats.

Tom Wing is a museum professional with 24 years in resource interpretation, program planning, exhibit design and visitor services. He is a published author, 19th century scholar interviewed on Discovery Channel, History Channel, Smithsonian Channel, and PBS. Most recently, he appeared in and served as a contributing scholar in Larry Foley's Emmy Award-winning documentary about Fort Smith, "Indians, Outlaws, Marshals and the Hanging Judge."

He is currently an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith teaching history and historical interpretation courses and overseeing operations, public outreach, and promotion of the Drennen-Scott Historic Site.

Information: email cnpribb@yahoo.com.

Quilt Club

The Bunker Hill Quilt Club' meets at 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Bunker Hill Community Center, located at the junction of Route W and Missouri 76, five miles north of Pineville or five miles east of Anderson. Everyone is welcome. The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 12.

FYRE

Registration for the Fenix Youth Refuge Experience (F.Y.R.E.) after school art program for students ages 12-18 who identify as LGBTQAI+ is now open. The program times are from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Students pick the day that works best for them as the program will be the same each day. Scholarships are available. The unadjusted cost of the program is up to $120 per month, but organizers say not to let cost be a barrier.

Information: mountsequoyah.org/f-y-r-e-after-school or email taylor@mountsequoyah.org.

