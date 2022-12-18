Coaches, family atmosphere stand out to Pitt transfer

FAYETTEVILLE — Spending time with the Arkansas coaching staff highlighted the official visit for Pittsburgh defensive end transfer John Morgan III this weekend.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, defensive line coach Deke Adams and assistant defensive line coach Keith Jones made him feel at home. He was also able to learn about Travis Williams, the new defensive coordinator for the Razorbacks.

“It was really nice. I got up time to spend with Coach Glitch (Jones), Coach Deke and I like Coach Pittman a lot. He’s a great guy (and) he talked about the new DC hire,” Morgan said. “The guy came from UCF and he told me they want me to be an integral part of the defense. They want me to play the Jack position and get after the quarterback, and really change the program around.”

Morgan, 6-2 and 265 pounds, reported entering the transfer portal last Sunday and has reportedly received offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Colorado and other schools since entering the portal.

He visited Missouri before arriving at Arkansas late Friday night.

“I came from Missouri on Thursday and Friday,” Morgan said. “This is a little new for me...going back-to-back like that, but I understand the rivalry, the battle of the line. They kind of prefaced me on what that would look like. It’s definitely a good opportunity.”

The coaches and other staff members have created a positive atmosphere.

“It’s a welcoming family here,” said Morgan, who was accompanied by his parents. “You rarely see that at these schools. They bring guys in and they only have one year but they show you regardless, if it’s one year or five years. It’s the same type of people and that’s really big.”

Morgan recorded 19 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles this season in 12 games. He had 76 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 2 pass deflections and 2 forced fumbles during his career at Pitt.

He played in three games as a freshman in 2018 and was able to preserve his redshirt. Because of the 2020 season that was impacted by covid-19, Morgan has the opportunity to play a sixth season

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Cam Ball hosted him for the visit.

“That’s my guy,” Morgan said. “It’s a crazy, it’s a small world. He knows a lot of my teammates that play at Pitt, being from Atlanta. It was good to catch up with him definitely.”

Arkansas pointed out how transfers have transitioned well in Fayetteville. This season has seen transfers Jordan Domineck, a defensive end, linebacker Drew Sanders and receivers Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers excel for the Hogs.

"They showed me list of the guys that came and made a lot of plays,” Morgan said. “They contributed really big, so that plays a big part of it. They talked about Drew Sanders coming from Alabama and being that guy. That was big for them. They see me stepping in that role and being that same type of player for them.”

The trip appears to have put the Razorbacks in a good position with Morgan.

“It’s pretty high right now,” he said. “I really like this place I could definitely see myself playing in the Arkansas red.”

A recruiting dead period begins Monday, but transfers can still visit Jan. 4-8 and enroll for the spring semester. Morgan may visit other team, but nothing has been decided yet.

"At this point I really don't know,” Morgan said. “I feel like I might visit Tennessee and Colorado. I think that will be one of my two at the end. One more might sneak in there, but outside of it, that's pretty much it.”



