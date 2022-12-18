Creedmoor kind of day

MAYFLOWER -- The 6.5-millimeter Creedmoor has won me over.

As with all fads, I resisted joining the Creedmoor bandwagon for a long time. Why bother? My Ruger 6.5x55 Swedish rifle served me well for many years. What it couldn't do my Remington 700 CDL in 264 Winchester Magnum could do in spades.

The problem was that hardly anybody shoots those cartridges. The 6.5mm Creedmoor proved to be more than a fad. It is now one of the most popular cartridges in the hunting and target shooting worlds.

In this business, it pays to cover what people are actually using. People are using the 6.5mm Creedmoor. A diligent search led me to a Remington Model 700 5R with a fluted barrel and an H-S Precision stock. I mounted a Picatinny rail on the receiver and attached a Nikon 3-9X40 scope with a hybrid target/hunting reticle and target turrets. After a couple of zeroing shots, its third, fourth and fifth shots out of the box printed a half-inch horizontal group at 140 yards with Hornady Match ammo featuring 140-grain ELD bullets.

Later, while shooting with attorney Tre Kitchens at Twisted Barrel Gun Club at Sweet Home, I rung steel at 700 yards.

Lisa Saldivar of Houston also joined the 6.5 Creedmoor club. Her rifle, a Savage Model 110 Elite Precision, is a lot fancier than mine. Her scope, a Vortex Strike Eagle 5-25X56, is a true target scope.

Although I set up my Remington as a kind of hybrid hunting and target rifle, it's not meant to be carried. It's meant to be shot from a rest or from bipods. I took it to western Oklahoma for an antelope hunt in September, and after three long days carrying it many miles, my arms and shoulders told me not to do it again.

My outfit is light compared to Saldivar's rig. It weighs about 18 pounds. You carry it from the vehicle to the range and back. That's all you can stand.

Saldivar's rifle shoots factory ammo satisfactorily, but we believed we could wring out its best with custom handloads. Our test batch featured 147-gr. Hornady VLD-M bullets and Norma brass. We tried to reload the Aguila brass from the ammo that she used to condition her barrel, but their primer pockets were too tight to safely install new primers. We pitched the entire lot. The Norma brass took new primers easily.

I used two propellants, Alliant Reloder 15 and IMR-4350. The 20 R15 loads contained five each of 34, 34.4, 34.7 and 35 grains. I used Winchester Large Rifle primers. Under my supervision, Saldivar loaded most of those cartridges. They were her first attempts, and they were professionally done.

The 30 IMR-4350 loads contained 38.2-40 grains, increasing incrementally between .3-.5 grains. I used Federal Match Primers. We also took a bag of various factory loads.

I was about 45 degrees at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's shooting range at Mayflower. A 9-mph west wind made it feel a lot colder. We placed a target at 200 yards, the longest distance available at that range.

The wind played havoc. My rifle is sighted in a 2 inches high at 150 yards with 140-gr. ELD bullets. That's a chip shot for Saldivar, who doesn't get interested until around 600 yards. She rings steel at 1,000 yards.

We expected some drop with heavier bullets, but we did not expect an 8-inch drop and a 3- to 5-inch drift. Much of that was attributable to the wind.

One thing for certain is that Saldivar's rifle did not like the R15 loads. We started with the hottest loads and worked toward the lightest. My biggest surprise was that there was that the loads showed no significant difference in velocity. The 35-gr. loads topped out at 2,472 feet per second. The 34-gr. loads were in the 2,450 fps range. None were very accurate, either.

We got much better performance and variance with the IMR-4350 loads. The 40-gr. loads averaged 2,593 fps. The 39.5-gr. loads averaged 2,555 fps. Velocities reduced in scale down to the 38.2-gr. loads, which averaged 2,471 fps.

Saldivar's rifle really liked 39.1 grains of 4350. She touched two holes about 3 inches to the right of the bullseye. At 200 yards with a 9-mph crosswind, that's pretty salty.

I shot her rifle, but I got lost in her scope's busy reticle. With all of its hashmarks and mil-dots, I had to hunt for the crosshairs. Turned up to its maximum 25 power, the sight picture shuddered with every heartbeat.

Then it was Remington's turn. It shot my handloads decently, but not well enough to make me want to save a target. I was very annoyed that its muzzle blast twice blew my chronograph off its stand. Saldivar's rifle has a muzzle brake that diverts most of the propellant gas to the sides and averted that issue.

Saldivar complained that she could scarcely see the target through my scope at maximum 9 power. That actually helps me. My heartbeat moves the gun just as much, but it's not visible at such a low magnification. It seems to make it easier for me to hold the rifle steady.

While my handloads disappointed me, I was intrigued with a box of Hornady Super Performance ammo with 129-gr. SST bullets in Saldivar's bag. I shot three. One hit the bottom of the bullseye. Two touched in the center. At 200 yards with a 9-mph crosswind and a scope with a low magnification, I'll take that all day long.

Those were the final three shots of the session, a perfect way to end. We traded high fives and called it a day, a positively Creedmoor kind of day.