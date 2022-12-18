Crystal Bridges offers fun for kids during break in Bentonville, ‘A Christmas Carol’ onstage and online Fayetteville





Now that the kids are out of school and playgrounds are wet and cold, many houses are a little loud for the holidays. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville has a solution for at least some of that time.

Winter Break Wonders at Crystal Bridges will offer special activities each afternoon, including artmaking, creative play, movement activities, art carts, visits by nature experts, music and more from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 22 to Jan. 2. These events are all free with no tickets or reservations required. More information at crystalbridges.org/calendar/winter-break-wonders-2.

A Christmas Carol at T2

The TheatreSquared production of "A Christmas Carol" is on stage and streaming through Dec. 24. Adapted by T2 founders Amy Herzberg and Robert Ford, this is an all ages show, but parents should note that some ghostly moments may be alarming for younger audience members. Tickets are $25-$35 for streaming performances, $20-$47 for on-stage performance at theatre2.org.

Bella Vista

Holiday Dulcimer Music -- With Gary McCarty at 11 a.m. Dec. 19 & Dec. 21 at Bella Vista Public Library, 1 Dickens Place, Bella Vista. bvpl.org

The Perfect Harmony Christmas Concert -- With a food drive for the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd.

Bentonville

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza -- Open through February, a 7,000-square-foot ice skating rink at 214 N.E. A St. $7 per skating session including skate rental. Ice skating lessons are available through Bentonville Parks and Recreation. See bentonvillear.com/1375/Ice-Skating-Lessons for more information.

Christmas Cookie Decorating -- Decorate cookies and meet The Grinch at noon Dec. 18 at Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St. in Bentonville. Event hosted by bakewellcookies. Tickets are $26 at eventbrite.

A Christmas Magic Show -- With Alan Burdick starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 23. Free show with limited seating. Get there early at Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St. in Bentonville.

Eureka Springs

Lights and Train Village -- Drive-through light display at the Great Passion Play continues until Dec. 31. A Snow Train Village with 300 buildings from the 1930s to 1950s, three Lionel 0 scale trains, a Lionel 0 scale trolley, and a Polar Express train. Hours are 4-8 p.m. Fridays, 2-8 p.m. Saturdays and 4-8 p.m. Sundays. Admission $5; kids 5 and younger free. Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Road. greatpassionplay.org.

Christmas Tree Forest -- Twinkling through Jan. 1 on the east lawn of the Crescent Hotel.

Christmas on Center -- With live music, selfie stations, a fire pit and Christmas decorations in downtown Eureka Springs at 6 p.m. the first four Thursdays in December. christmasineureka.com.

Teddy Bear Tea -- Children bring their favorite Teddy Bear or doll to share tea or hot cocoa. Designed for young guests and their families. Each paid adult admission includes one child admission. 3 p.m. Dec. 18 in the Crystal Dining Room at the 1886 Crescent Hotel.

Christmas Stories by the Fireplace -- Kids will snuggle by the lobby fireplace at The Crescent Hotel to hear one of the Christmas stories read by Mrs. Claus Dec. 21 and 22.

Fayetteville

Hot Cocoa Social -- With a hot cocoa bar full of peppermint sticks, chocolate shavings, marshmallows, and a few additional goodies; a kids' craft station; reindeer games; holiday story times; photos with Santa; and a chance to win a basket full of local goodies from local small businesses at 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at TheatreSquared. The event is free, but reservations are recommended. tix.theatre2.org/events.

Lights of the Ozarks -- With more than 500,000 LED lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. through Jan. 1. Downtown Fayetteville square.

Santa -- He'll be in downtown Fayetteville from 3-6 p.m. Dec. 18 to meet and snap photos with during Lights of the Ozarks. There is no cost to meet or take photos with Santa.

Holidays at George's Majestic Lounge -- Holidays with The Ton3s (formerly The Hamiltons) and Funk Factory happens at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 ($20); Muses holiday show starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 ($10) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Winter Nights at Walton Arts Center -- A drop-in, family-friendly holiday space with special holiday drinks and snacks, games and holiday cheer, open to the public from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 23. More details including reservation times for fire pits both and snow globe domes and pricing can be found at waltonartscenter.org or by calling the box office at 443-5600 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stewart Family Christmas Light Display -- With 5 million lights, hundreds of inflatables, camel and train rides available through Jan. 3; A Christmas Car Show Toy Drive will be from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 18. Located at 4279 E. Wyman Road. Entry into the Stewart Family Christmas Light Display is $8 cash, $9 on card. The train ride is $3, pony rides and camel rides are $8 each. facebook.com/StewartFamilyLights.

Fort Smith

"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet, 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children/students at www.waballet.org. Call 785-0152 for more information.

Festival of Trees -- On display through Dec. 18 at The Bakery District. Sponsored by the Optimist Club of Fort Smith. Money raised is used to help various youth organizations. fortsmithoptimist.com.

Creekmore Holiday Express and Lights -- Miniature train ride through the holiday lights from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at Creekmore Park, 3301 S. M St. Free.

A Very Stranger Things Christmas -- The Young Actors Guild Alumni Holiday Fundraiser Show will combine holiday fun with the "strangest" of themes for ages 12 and older. Suggested donation is $7 at the door at 7 p.m. Dec. 23 at King Opera House, 427 Main St., Van Buren. All proceeds benefit YAG. weareyag.com.

Rogers

"A Tuna Christmas" -- 2 p.m. Dec. 18, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25-$50. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets or 631-8988.

"Twas the Night Before Christmas" -- A tour of the 1895 Hawkins House themed around Clement C. Moore's beloved 1823 poem and how the Hawkins family of Rogers would have decorated for Christmas at the turn of the 2oth century, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

Dye Family Christmas-Cloverdale Lights -- A free Christmas light show sequenced to over an hour of music on FM radio from 5:30 to 11:45 p.m. through Jan. 9, 10537 Oak Tree Circle. facebook.com/DyeFamilyChristmas

Siloam Springs

Riverside Festival of Lights -- Featuring a life-sized Nativity, Trees of Honor, carriage rides, pictures with Santa and more from 6-10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 31. Prices are $25 for up to 10 people in a vehicle, $40 for 10 or more per vehicle. Admission at the gate, 17023 Chamber Springs Road. riverside-entertainment.com/christmas-lights.

Springdale

"Polar Express Movie" and Hot Chocolate Bar -- Screening of the classic Christmas movie with hot chocolate. 11 a.m. Dec. 22 in the Children's Auditorium at Springdale Public Library, 405 S. Pleasant St. Free.

Van Buren

Christmas at the Parks -- Christmas displays throughout Historic Downtown Van Buren will be on show through Jan. 1. Get a map and more information at vanburen.org.

Have an event for the our Christmas list? Send it to mhooper@nwaonline.com.

James Taylor Odom is Scrooge in this season's production of "A Christmas Carol" at TheatreSquared. Joining him as Tiny Tim is Beatrice McCue. (Courtesy Photo/Wesley Hitt for T2)





