Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

by Terri OByrne | Today at 1:00 a.m.

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices Dec. 6 to Dec. 12.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

21-97. Emily Wright v. Jacob Wright

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

21-926. Timothy L. Bowers v. Kimberly A. Bowers

22-104. Stacy Kenningseder v. Jack Lafont

22-210. Ashley Robbins v. Ray Robbins

22-305. Gabriel Alejandro Lopez-Sanchez v. Cortinie Balderas

22-417. Mary Brady v. Joshua Brady

22-520. Christopher Taylor v. Katie Taylor

22-586. Jason Harris v. Kendra D. Harris

22-658. Lucila Sly v. Cody Sly

22-692. Aaron Hopkins v. Emily Hopkins

22-796. Keana Infield v. Lance Infield

