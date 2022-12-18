EDITORIAL: A touchdown for NASA

College football season may be on pause; the transfer portal and coaching carousel now filling the void till bowl season really commences. But there was another kind of touchdown Sunday. And not just in NFL cities.

This touchdown was much more significant. NASA's unmanned Orion capsule made it home safely after venturing further from Earth than a craft equipped to hold humans ever has.

"This is an extraordinary day. . . It's historic because now we are going back into space--into deep space--with a new generation," NASA director Bill Nelson told the Associated Press.

The mission was the all-important first step in the Artemis program, NASA's long-awaited followup to Apollo. This past trip was a test flight in America's plan to return to the moon.

Assuming post-flight inspections check out, Orion next will deliver four as-yet-unnamed astronauts to lunar orbit. Then in 2025, if all goes to plan, a two-person crew will launch a mission to place humans on the lunar surface for the first time since 1972.

The first lunar landing in 1969, if ever so briefly, united the free world for a collective moment. Another potential moment awaits. We'll get to experience a moon landing all over again.

The Orion capsule came in for its landing off Baja California intentionally hot at 25,000 mph to test its advanced new heat shields. The capsule dipped into the atmosphere and briefly skipped back out in an effort to reduce the Gs. Inside, four mannequins rigged with vibration monitors and radiation sensors seemed to ride out the journey just fine.

It was a 25-day journey that traversed 1.4 million miles and cost $4 billion, for anyone wondering.

NASA plans a Mars expedition for the 2030s, assuming a successful Artemis run. (Also gazing longingly at the red planet are private and state actors, both foreign and domestic.)

The world has known 12 moonwalkers. By the end of 2025, NASA plans to make it 14. Like a successful opening drive on the gridiron, the first step towards that goal is in the books with a touchdown.

We'll forgo the inevitable question of why it took 50 years to get back. Like wanna-be beach bums long deprived of the Redneck Riviera, we'll just be grateful the return trip is back on the calendar.