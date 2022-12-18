Education Notebook

State charter panel endorses renewals

The state's Charter Authorizing Panel last week endorsed extending the state-issued charters of several open-enrollment charter schools.

The panel's recommendations on the charter renewals now go to the Arkansas Board of Education for final action.

The panel approved:

• eStem Public Charter Schools with five campuses in Little Rock and an enrollment cap of 3,844 for a 10-year renewal with a report to the state in three years, along with a three-year waiver of state rules to provide for the system's digital learning program.

• Friendship Aspire Academies of Arkansas with campuses in Little Rock and Pine Bluff and an enrollment cap of 2,285 for a 10-year renewal.

• KIPP Delta Public Schools with campuses in Helena-West Helena and Blytheville and an enrollment cap of 2,600 for a five-year renewal.

• Premier High Schools of Arkansas with campuses in Little Rock, Fort Smith, Texarkana and online -- with an enrollment cap of 600 -- for a five-year renewal.

Two district boards select new leaders

Two school boards in Pulaski County have new presidents for the coming year.

The Little Rock School Board late Thursday selected Michael Mason to be its president for the next year.

Mason, an equal-opportunity specialist for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Office of Fair Housing, succeeds Greg Adams in the president's position.

While no longer president, Adams remains on the Little Rock School Board. He was reelected to the board last month.

Mason, 64, is a graduate of Little Rock Central. He has a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a master's degree in management and public administration from Webster University.

Earlier in the week, Stephen Delaney was selected to be president of the School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District.

Delaney, 41, attended district schools, graduating from Mills University Studies High School.

He has a bachelor's degree in government and works in information technology and engineering for KVTN, which is a Christian-programming television station in Arkansas.

He represents the district's Zone 1, which encompasses all or parts of Landmark, Shannon Hills and Alexander in southwestern Pulaski County as well as a bit of Saline County, and the west Little Rock neighborhoods of Woodlands Edge, Brodie Creek, Cherry Creek and Spring Valley.

Delaney replaces Lindsey Gustafson in the leadership role. Gustafson lost her bid for election last month to Wendy Potter.

Educators honored with Impact Award

The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs recently recognized educators from across the state with its annual Teacher Impact Award.

The award honors educators who helped shape and influence incoming students. Students nominated teachers who aided their growth both intellectually and emotionally. There were more than 100 teachers nominated for recognition. Every educator who was nominated received a certificate of recognition. A letter highlighting their recognition also was sent to each educator's principal.

A committee of Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts staff members read through the recommendations to give further recognition to five educators from different regions within the state.

The educators who received that additional recognition are: Heather James of Camden Fairview High School; Seth Jernigan of eStem Junior High School in Little Rock; Matthew Kalkbrenner of White Hall High School; Tara Parra, a former middle school teacher at Decatur Middle School; and Robin Sneed of Blytheville High School.

Six schools named Samsung finalists

The Samsung company has named six Arkansas schools as state finalists in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition.

Each state finalist will receive a package of $2,500 in technology and school supplies.

The Arkansas schools are:

• Beebe Junior High School in Beebe.

• Lakeside High School in Hot Springs.

• Central High School in Little Rock.

• Helen Tyson Middle School in Springdale.

• Hellstern Middle School in Springdale.

• Lakeside Junior High School in Springdale.

The state finalists will advance to additional stages of the national competition, which will culminate in three schools being selected in May as National Winners and receive $100,000 prize packages.

City Year sponsors drive for donations

City Year Little Rock is asking the community to make a gift that gives back with its Sponsor a Red Jacket campaign.

The stocking stuffer donations, ranging from $10 to $150, will support the nonprofit's AmeriCorps members as they provide Central Arkansas students with academic, emotional and social skills for long-term success. Interested individuals may contribute at https://tinyurl.com/bdfbubb5.

"Now, perhaps more than ever, students are counting on our AmeriCorps members for support, whether for one-on-one tutoring or simply a compassionate listening ear," said Jennifer Cobb, senior vice president and executive director. "These end-of-year donations are crucial to advancing our efforts to help children thrive, both in and out of the classroom."

City Year is part of the AmeriCorps national service network.

Teams of City Year AmeriCorps members are full-time tutors and mentors in four Little Rock School District schools: Mabelvale Elementary, Stephens Elementary, Cloverdale Middle, and J.A. Fair K-8 Preparatory School.