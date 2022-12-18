Family feeds their souls at nonprofit

Toni Agnew, throughout her childhood, saw her parents and grandparents nurture friends and neighbors in their community.

"They would provide meals, help people with groceries, get kids to school, things like that," says Agnew, of Conway. "It was something they quietly did."

In 2013, after Agnew had retired from a career in the Air Force, she moved to Central Arkansas.

"I wanted to do something, to volunteer, for my birthday that year," she says.

Agnew was her mother's caregiver at the time. She and her husband, Freddie, drove past Our House on the way to her childhood home on Chester Street, where her mother still lived, almost every day.

"My husband said, 'Well, what about that?' And so that's what we did," she says.

Our House, which opened 30 years ago, offers temporary housing for families and individuals, along with services meant to help them gain independence, like job training, employment support and mental health services. Residents are required to find full-time jobs within three weeks of arriving at Our House, and they are responsible for paying a small maintenance fee, saving most of their paychecks and helping with daily chores.

Agnew and her husband signed up to serve lunch to the people in the shelter on the third Tuesday of the month.

"That's how we started," says Agnew, who has stuck to that schedule. "This February will be 10 years. It started with me and my husband and my auntie, Naomi Adam -- she's 89 now."

Her mother came with her, as did her mother's older sister, both of whom have since died.

The group bought groceries and supplies and prepared the meals each month, but at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic they began dropping the food off for residents and staff to serve.

"I was caring for my mother so I couldn't afford to get sick and take it back to her," Agnew says.

They are back to serving meals again, however, and have no plans to stop.

Agnew's other family members, hearing about volunteering to prepare and serve meals to those in need, were eager to join her not long after she started going.

"They help cook the meals, and my sisters and other people will take off work on their lunch break to come serve," she says. "They've been doing the adoptive family, too. It's a family thing. Even when we did the Boo Bash, we would all come down. It's just how we were raised."

Early on, they pitched in to help with annual Boo Bashes in the Our House Children's Center, where after-school and developmental programs take place.

"That's where the children would do their Halloween costumes," she says. "We would serve food for that. My husband would help, my sisters would, and my brother-in-law ... donated his DJ services."

Then they adopted families for the holidays.

"Anyone who is there at the center or using the Our House resources, they can put in a request and whatever size family you get to buy gifts for them," Agnew says.

Agnew's family gatherings are often centered around meals, and they strive to serve the same kinds of hot, nutritious food to the Our House residents each month.

"I think in the 10 years we have had to do pizza twice," she says.

Different groups volunteer to serve meals each day. Since pizza is a convenient meal to feed a crowd, Agnew figures residents likely see it on the menu often, and she prefers to give them a variety.

"We did pizza once because of snow," she says. "The other time was right after my mom passed, so we ordered pizza for them."

One meal was "YumYum Soup," she says.

"One of the clients said it reminded him of a taco soup his sister used to make," she says. "We had cornbread with it. We've done chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, a corn casserole, brisket and baked beans and we fry fish once a year. Just things like that."

Agnew's brother and sister-in-law live in Memphis and can't make it to Our House to serve, but they send homemade chimichangas for an Our House lunch once a year or so.

Agnew and her family have a chance to get to know some of the people they serve at Our House.

"If you want to you can sit down and have lunch and talk to some of the people, but the people who are assigned to help in the kitchen, we get to know them a lot better," she says.

She has learned about some of the things that lead to people becoming homeless and needing support, like a woman who let a friend borrow her car and then being without transportation to get to work after the friend had a wreck. Or the family whose home was destroyed by fire, leaving them with just the clothes they were wearing.

Serving at Our House has been rewarding, she says.

"We'll hit 10 years in February," she says. "We're going to have to do something big in February. Maybe we'll do a big cake. We'll have a good hot meal, for sure."