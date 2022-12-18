Fanciful fun

Elegance and good old fun reigned supreme at the Black & White Kappa Christmas Ball, an event of the Little Rock Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and held Dec. 3 in the ballroom of the Little Rock Marriott. Like a number of events in the final months of 2022, the ball emerged from a two-year pandemic hiatus.





Presented by the Little Rock Diamond Foundation, the chapter's fundraising arm, the evening featured dinner; a short program with an award ceremony for 2021 and 2022 winners; music by SYNRG; and dancing.

Recognized during the award ceremony were Michael Mason, event chairman; Robert Peters, Membership Training Academy (2021-2022); Rod Himon, 2021 Polemarch Award; Roby Warren, 2021 Brother of Year Award; Brian Pickett, 2021 A.O. Wilson Award; Dwight Henderson (50-year member), 2021 Dr. O.B. White Award; Walt Simpson, 2022 Polemarch Award; Niguel Valley, 2022 Brother of the Year; Corey Peters, 2022 A.O. Wilson Award; and Antonio Mosby, 2022 Dr. O.B. White Award.

Proceeds from the ball will go toward scholarships for high school seniors. Programs of the Little Rock Alumni Chapter, led by Polemarch (president) Troy Ellison, include the Little Rock Kappa League, a mentoring program for boys and young men grades eight-12 under the umbrella of the national youth initiative of Kappa Alpha Psi.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams