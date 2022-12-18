Fayetteville Public Library working to cover gaps in operation

FAYETTEVILLE -- The library has been relying on reserve money to balance its budget since opening the expansion last year because the property tax hike voters approved for operations isn't enough, its executive director said.

The model is unsustainable, said Executive Director David Johnson. If financials stay as they are for too long, the library will have to consider its options, which may include cutting services or personnel or presenting a new property tax referendum to voters, he said.

An expanded Fayetteville Public Library opened in January 2021, made possible by a 2.7-mill property tax increase voters approved in 2016.

The library's total property tax levy is 3.7 mills. Of the 2.7-mill increase, 1.2 mills will sunset within 30 years after paying about $26.9 million of the nearly $50 million cost of the expansion's construction. The library's nonprofit foundation has been raising money to cover the remaining $23 million.

The other 1.5 mills will stay to help cover operating costs. Of the 1.5 mills, 0.9 goes toward new costs for the expansion's operation. The remaining 0.6 mills has gone toward operations for the original portion of the library that opened in 2004.

"I would say we underestimated," Johnson said. "We asked for as much as we possibly could get that we felt like the voters would approve, and it wasn't enough."

The library's expansion includes several features beyond what libraries traditionally offer. Those features include the center for innovation with several simulators and creative studios that can provide job training, the 700-seat event center, a yoga and dance studio, a teaching kitchen next to the deli and an outdoor courtyard.

The plan after voters approved the 2016 proposal was to pay off the amount for construction as quickly as possible and hope revenue generators at the expansion -- such as the deli and event center -- along with donations would supplement the operational money, Johnson said.

"Those were things we were holding out for, thinking they were going to come online with a little bit more vigor than they have," he said.

Along with revenue not being as high as anticipated, expenses also have exceeded projections, Johnson said. The pandemic impacted operations, as it did across the globe, and increased utility costs have added to the library's financial challenges, he said.

Breaking down the numbers

The library's board on Monday approved a $12.9 million budget for next year.

Most of the library's revenue comes from property taxes, with $5.2 million projected next year. Nearly $3.3 million will come from the city next year, with additional revenue generated from charges for services and from state and federal grants.

The library plans to use $442,500 in reserve money next year to balance its budget. So far this year, it has spent a little more than $478,000 in reserve money, according to financial information provided by Tamika Ball, the library's director of finance and accounting. It spent about $108,000 in reserve money last year, when the expansion opened in January.

The library now has close to $1.4 million available in reserve money, Ball said. It projects to have a little more than $1 million available next year after using the allocated reserve money, she said.

The library has unspent money in each of its funds each year for categories such as information technology, facilities or the expansion's operation; it puts the money back into the budget to use as reserve for the next year, Johnson said. The reserve money is meant to address unforeseen needs that may arise, he said.

For now, when the library has an unforeseen need, it often turns to the city for help. For example, the city allocated $750,000 next year for the library to replace the air-conditioning system in the original portion of the building built in 2004.

The library is not part of the city government, but the city provides assistance with capital needs. The library has its own millage that's separate from what the city gains in property tax. Johnson said he knows the city's goodwill and relying on reserve money will only get the library so far.

"It's not been a straight line the way you dreamed that it would be," he said. "We understood this was probably going to be an up and down path to making this work, and it's been that."

The library's board is aware of how reliant the operation has been on reserve money, said Bret Park, board chairman. A global pandemic happened in the middle of taking on a huge expansion project, and the library has no other choice but to continue operation to serve the public, he said.

"The notion that we would have reserves and rely on reserves when we need to isn't a novel concept," Park said. "My feeling is it's important to continue to operate and to continue to fundraise and to continue the capital campaign to get ourselves back into a positive place where we could start replenishing reserves."

The library doesn't function on a corporate cash-flow basis, Park said. It relies on public dollars and donations to operate. Park said he took pride in the fact that library administrators were able to substantially complete construction in the face of unforeseen circumstances associated with the pandemic and inflation.

Any potential financial solutions, including a new property tax referendum, would have to be brought up by staff at future board meetings and discussed, Park said.

"Then it's part of the healthy discourse of the way that we consider things," he said.

Funding often doesn't match the value of a library's role in a community, said Maria McCauley, president of the Public Library Association. Finding one-time sources of money, such as for construction of a new facility, is generally easier than pinning down ongoing sources of money, she said.

The key is planning, McCauley said. Libraries have to stay flexible with their plans with inflation increasing the cost of doing business across the country, she said.

That can mean operating a library with minimal staff, McCauley said. A study from the Public Library Association estimates about 27% of public libraries in the country lost staff positions last year either because of budget cuts or staff leaving. The association estimates there are about 9,200 public libraries across the country.

The community gets a return when it invests in its public library, McCauley said.

"The value of the library programs and services to advance our educational and economic opportunities all comes back," she said. "We see that study after study has found that the value that public libraries provide doubles the value for every dollar invested."

Planning ahead

Johnson said it's time for him and other Fayetteville library officials to start thinking about how to make the operation solvent. That means either reducing costs or increasing revenue, he said.

"Those conversations are very real, and they need to start immediately," Johnson said. "It's a slow ramp and buildup to whatever these solutions are."

The library has had more than 424,000 visits so far this year with more than 90,000 cardholders. The programming the library offers is free, such as cooking lessons in its teaching kitchen, simulation lab training courses at its innovation center, and dance and yoga classes in its art and movement room, among others.

Restructuring construction bonds for the expansion and asking voters for a new property tax referendum is a possibility, though administrators and board members have had no serious conversations about that yet, Johnson said. The idea potentially would be to keep a taxpayer's yearly payment the same, but put less annual revenue toward payment of construction bonds and more toward yearly operation, he said.

The construction bonds would take longer to pay off in that scenario. The bonds are scheduled to be paid off within 30 years under the current proposal voters approved in 2016.

Presenting a new property tax referendum to voters would present a challenge, Johnson said. Communicating to the public that a new vote would result in the same yearly property tax payments would be difficult, he said. Washington County voters rejected a sales tax increase in November to pay for a jail expansion, and public sentiment against any kind of initiative dealing with taxes could carry over into a library election, Johnson said.

Until the library's operational revenue can adequately pay for its demand, it will continue to rely on reserve money, philanthropic dollars and help from the city, Johnson said. Reserve money is limited. Many other worthy nonprofits compete for philanthropic dollars in the region. Help from the city depends on the political will of the City Council to do so, he said.

"We certainly don't want to be in a position where we're having to make cuts," Johnson said. "I think the community is wildly embracing the things that we're doing and is fully supportive and understands the value that we bring to the community. So to start cutting things almost seems punitive."

Library patrons walk down a hallway in the expanded section Thursday at the Fayetteville Public Library. The library has been using reserve money since opening its expansion in January 2021 to balance the budget, which its executive director says is not financially sustainable.



Library patrons pass under the art installation "Voyage of Lost Keys" Thursday Dec. 15, 2022 at the Fayetteville Public Library. The library has been using reserve money since opening its expansion in January 2021 to balance the budget, which its executive director says is not financially sustainable.



The 641.DELI is in the expanded part of the Fayetteville Public Library on Thursday. The library has been using reserve money since opening its expansion in January 2021 to balance the budget, which its executive director says is not financially sustainable.



The expanded portion of the Fayetteville Public Library is seen Thursday. The library has been using reserve money since opening its expansion in January 2021 to balance the budget, which its executive director says is not financially sustainable.


