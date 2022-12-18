Fission/fusion/fizzing

It might be advisable to wait before popping the champagne on the fusion news. We remember a few years back when scientists at the CERN in Europe said they sent a neutrino around a race track faster than the speed of light. And the joke on the Internet went:

"We don't allow faster-than-light critters in here," says the bartender.

A neutrino walks into a bar.

But we will concede that the fusion news is better. The neutrino thing was doubted from the get-go, and it turns out some wiring (!) was the cause of the mistake that had scientists at the CERN wondering if they'd flipped time on its head.

The fusion thing, from what we understand--and that's limited--is the real deal.

It's just not much yet.

American scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California have successfully produced enough nuclear fusion to get a "net energy gain" out of the gig. That is, mankind has created fusion before, but it always took more energy to do it than the energy gained from it.

This time around, the scientists have come out on the plus side. And that's a huge baby step.

Huge, because man hasn't done it before. Baby step, because the "net gain" from this latest milestone would boil about 10 kettles of water, according to CNN.

Then again, the Wright brothers' first flight was 12 seconds long. Which just goes to show: You have to start somewhere.

According to dozens of reports, nuclear fusion is the same kind of nuclear reaction that the sun uses. Down here on Earth, we manipulate the atom, too, but man has always divided the atom to get nuclear power. Which creates a bunch of waste. Fusion, on the other hand, generates power when atoms are, to use exhalted scientific laboratory jargon, "squished together" to get a bigger atom.

And you can use hydrogen to do it, which so happens to be the most abundant element in the universe. If scientists can extrapolate 10 kettles of water into enough energy to run a city, the world's energy needs are fixed. So is climate change, for there are no fossil fuels involved. And so is the nuclear waste controversy around Yucca Mountain. And so is the argument with the spouse about when to turn off the Christmas lights at night.

Earlier this year, scientist Don Lincoln at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory wrote an opinion piece for CNN that helped explain some of this. He wrote after the Joint European Torus (JET) had some success with its experiments. He said fusion was promising, but . . . .

"[I]t's very hard to harness nuclear fusion. Without protection, the very high temperatures needed would damage the reactor in which the process takes place, so scientists use magnetic fields to contain the heated fuel. These magnetic fields are essentially force fields that protect the surrounding material.

"Unfortunately, the heated deuterium makes its own magnetic fields, which interfere with the force fields. The JET facility generated fusion in this way. The extreme heat and pressure generated by the reaction means this is likely to be the JET's last hurrah. It is unlikely it will be used again."

So scientists are going to have to learn how to build a fusion power plant, too. Mr. Lincoln estimates harnessing fusion for real is about 20-30 years away.

Others are more optimistic. One person was quoted by CNN saying scientists in Chicago ran the first fission nuclear reactor for five minutes in 1942. Fifteen years later, a nuclear plant went online in Pennsylvania. It might come down to how much governments are willing to invest to get this new tech working for us.

Still, we can't help thinking . . . Humans have replicated the stars and sun. Or what goes on inside them. That's a huge baby step.

Scientists might put it another way: It's a building block.