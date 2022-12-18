Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

WENDY'S, 2910 Pines Mall Drive. Date of inspection Dec. 14. No paper towels observed at hand washing sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Sour cream (46 degrees F) and milk (45 degrees F) in the walk in cooler is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

WENDY'S, 2910 Pines Mall Drive. Date of follow-up inspection Dec. 14. No violations reported.

CHURCH'S CHICKEN, 1601 S. Cherry St. Date of inspection Dec. 14. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed paper products stored directly on the floor. Must use single service items in accordance to regulations. Observation: floor needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. 12/28/2022 55 6-501.11 NC Observation: Observed missing floor tiles. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

COLTON'S STEAK HOUSE & GRILL, 8529 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Dec. 14. Observed employee touching ready to eat food with bare hands. No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice. Use gloves, spatulas, tongs, deli tissue or other dispensing equipment. Employee put gloves on during the inspection. Inspector spoke with the manager about proper hand washing and glove usage during the inspection. Observed containers of food being stored uncovered in the prep coolers. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. Containers of food were covered during inspection. Salad (44 degrees F) in the prep cooler by the salad station and cooked potatoes (56 degrees F) in the dry storage room is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Potatoes were discarded during inspection. The bottom of the oven is visibly soiled. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

EL PARIAN MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 2504 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 12. No soap is provided at hand washing sinks in the kitchen and employee restroom. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink. Observed several containers of food being stored uncovered in the walk in cooler. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. Observed the can opener blade to be unclean. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. The can opener blade was cleaned during inspection. Diced onions (46 degrees F) and pico de gallo (47 degrees F) in the prep cooler by the hot hold unit is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed single used buckets being reused to store food in. Single use items may not be reused. Restroom door is not self-closing. A toilet room located on the PREMISES shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door. Some ceiling vents in the kitchen are visibly unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

EL PARIAN MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 2504 W. 28th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Dec. 14. Pico de gallo (43 degrees F) and diced onions (44 degrees F) in the prep cooler by the hot hold unit is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed single used buckets being reused to store food in. Single use items may not be reused. Restroom door is not self-closing. A toilet room located on the PREMISES shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door. Some ceiling vents in the kitchen are visibly unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.