Fort Smith city directors approve salary increases for themselves and mayor position

FORT SMITH -- City directors unanimously agreed to increase Mayor George McGill's salary by $20,000 a year during their meeting Tuesday.

The ordinance makes the mayor's annual salary $30,000 per year and increases his vehicle allowance from $450 to $600 per month.

A memo from City Director Carl Geffken to McGill and the directors noted the mayor's salary was established at $5,000 in 1971, four years after Fort Smith approved the city administrator form of government. He said an increase to $10,000 was approved in 1998.

Ward 2 Director Andre' Good said McGill is an advocate for the state and the River Valley, especially Fort Smith.

"Any nonprofit, any organization out there that has called on Mayor McGill to preside over a meeting, to give an award, to be at a church function, to be at a school function, you name the multitude of organizations here," he said. "These are people that expect him to be there individually and as groups, not just as the mayor of the city of Fort Smith."

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton said McGill has set a new standard as mayor.

"I appreciate all the kind comments, but again, I agree this is about the future of Fort Smith," McGill said. "If we want to be a premiere city, we must act, look and sound like one. In 1967, the structure of what we paid our board members was set and gasoline was 25 cents a gallon. Cost of living has gone up eight times. It's about giving those that want to serve an opportunity to serve without it costing them to serve."

"If we want to attract the caliber of people we want leading our city, that would be willing to give up their time, their knowledge and expertise to continue this city on a trajectory that we have not seen in years, you must do what is right by them," he added.

The directors also approved salary increases for themselves in a 5-2 vote, with Directors Good, Lavon Morton, George Catsavis, Kevin Settle and Neal Martin voting for it, and Directors Jarred Rego and Robyn Dawson voting against.

A memo from Geffken to the mayor and directors stated the ordinance would increase each director's salary from $1,000 to $7,800 per year, and increase the vehicle allowance from $400 to $600 per month. He said the salary was set at $1,000 in 1967 when Fort Smith approved its current form of government and has not changed since, he said.

Rego made a motion to table approving the directors' salaries and establish a salary review committee in January.

"As I've stated before, the time, effort and energy we put in has a higher value than the current $1,000 a year salary or even the proposed $7,800 a year salary, which actually doesn't even keep up with inflation," Rego said. "I just believe we must cautiously consider our course of action because how we choose to compensate ourselves as elected officials is a sensitive subject.

"This board of directors is so committed to public engagement that we toured the city discussing the renewal of a 10-year-old tax funding essential services like parks, water and firefighters. Why wouldn't we want to press pause, broaden the conversation and engage a salary review committee made up of local citizens just like what was done in 1998 when the salary and compensation for the mayor and board of directors was discussed?"

Dawson said the current salary is tied to the directors attending regular board meetings, and she wants the new salary tied to attendance at all director meetings including study sessions and annual strategic planning and budget meetings.

"I know Director Catsavis has brought up many times over the years that I've been on the board that he thinks he deserves more money to sit on the board," Dawson said. "However, if the board feels like it's important to vote themselves without a vote of the people a raise of over 600%, it should be tied to all meetings."

The motion to table the salary increase was denied by a 5-2 vote, with Rego and Dawson voting for and Good, Morton, Catsavis, Settle and Martin voting against.