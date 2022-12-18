Fort Smith School Board gets money to create permanent school-based health center

FORT SMITH -- The School Board has decided to dedicate a portion of covid money to building a permanent school-based health center, as current grant money ends in 2026 for the clinic now operated by the district.

The center opened in 2021 as one of the district's Vision 2023 goals to provide increased access to health care for students, their families and staff. It's a freestanding, modular building between Darby Middle School and Tilles Elementary School at 1420 N. H St.

The center is a partnership with Mercy Hospital and The Guidance Center and is paid for through a $542,000 grant from the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Joseph Velasquez, a construction project manager for the district, said at a board meeting Monday the project was approved to use roughly $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money. He said the money was originally dedicated to add four classrooms to Ramsey Middle School, but due to construction costs and the current school population, that project has been reduced to two classrooms.

Velasquez said the school has 830 students, and the highest forecasted population in the next 10 years is 935 students in the 2028-2029 school year.

Shawn Shaffer, the district's executive director of facility operations, explained four classrooms were previously considered because the district's two grades with the largest population were at Ramsey at the time. He said the two largest are currently ninth and 10th, and both high schools were recently expanded as part of the Vision 2023 plan.

School Board member Matt Blaylock asked if the district has any plans for the portable building the health center is currently housed in once the project is completed.

Shaffer said it will probably be stored temporarily, and then used as a swing space as the district prepares for projects next summer.

"I just want to say I think this is a good use of our resources, by allocating federal funds that have to be used within a certain time period for a project that we all agree is very worthwhile, so I think we're doing a very good job here," board member Dalton Person said.

Kerri Tucker, the school-based health center coordinator, gave an overview of the clinic's past year of operation at the School Board meeting in October. She explained the center can be used by any district student, staff member and any family member residing in their home, but isn't open to the whole community.

"By integrating into the educational environment, the School-Based Health Center contributes directly to the school's mission and delivers outcomes that matter to the educators," Tucker said. "We're able to help with reduction of absences, improve academic performance and decrease discipline problems."

The school-based health center services include routine physical exams including sports physicals, diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illness and minor injury.

Tucker said the location of the center was chosen because many Darby and Tilles students come from low income families and/or are English language learners, which lead to barriers in receiving health care. She said in the first year of services, the center saw 1,198 people from 25 of the 26 district buildings.

Scott Savage, an advanced practice registered nurse at Mercy, told the board the center has allowed him to aid the district and to build relationships with the patients. He said since the center provides access for people who might not otherwise receive health care, he's been able to help treat serious illnesses such diabetes and kidney disease.

"I have to be able to motivate patients to be part of their health care," Savage said. "For somebody that was middle-aged that didn't want any part of taking care of themselves, to get them motivated is something I really take pride in."

Rebecca Henson, a counselor at The Guidance Center, said working at the clinic has allowed her to collaborate with the district and Mercy to provide mental health services.

"The goal is always to provide support, help deescalate situations and link them to the appropriate services," Henson said. "We've been able to help with students who might not want to have services at the school because they're intimidated or mental health services are taboo, so they'll come into the health clinic and meet us there. And the families, I guess they're less intimidated. Maybe they're frustrated with the school staff, and they don't feel heard. They can come in there and feel like they have a voice and have some support."

Deputy Superintendent Marty Mahan said once the grant is up, the district will have to pay for personnel and maintenance for the center. He said the district would need to build a larger facility twice the size of the current facility at 3,360 square feet, and the proposed site would remain between Darby and Tilles.