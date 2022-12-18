Frolic in the rain





The damp weather didn't spoil the Christmas Frolic on Dec. 4 at the Historic Arkansas Museum.

Many revelers came out to enjoy the traditional ginger cake and hot spiced cider, visit Father Christmas and traverse the grounds to the different activities.

Guests could have their picture made by a replica of a 1830s pleasure wagon, hear a reading of "A Visit from St. Nick," learn about historic holiday foods, dance traditional dances and make a variety of crafts.





This is the 55th year for the Christmas Frolic, which also featured local musicians Lark in the Morning, Sugar on the Floor, Ricky Russell and Friends and Aeolus Recorder Konsort.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins









Gallery: Christmas Frolic







